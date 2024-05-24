Una reliquia del pasado de Apple está a la venta por solo $60

Way back in 2012, Apple began phasing out optical drives from its Macs, starting with the MacBook Air in 2008 and concluding with the Mac Pro in 2013. However, a legacy MacBook Pro was still available until October 2016. But if there are still moments when you wish your Mac had an optical drive, you can now purchase one for just $60 today.

Amazon’s Woot is currently offering Apple’s USB SuperDrive External Optical Drive for $60, which is a discount of $19 from the original price. This drive comes with a built-in USB-A cable, so you will need a USB-A-to-USB-C adapter in order to use it with a MacBook. Apart from that, it provides everything you need to play and burn CDs and DVDs on your Mac. With dimensions of 5.47 inches square, 0.67 inches thick, and weighing just 3/4 of a pound, the SuperDrive is perfect for vacations, work trips, or any other situation where you might want to relax and watch a movie.

This offer is exclusively available on the Woot app and will end on Sunday. Amazon Prime members will benefit from free shipping.