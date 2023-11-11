Ucrania podría apuntar al petróleo ruso en respuesta a los ataques a la red energética.

Ukraine is considering attacking Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure in retaliation for strikes against Ukraine’s electric system during winter, Energy Minister German Galushchenko told Politico in an exclusive interview on Nov. 10.

“It would only be fair,” he said.

Galushchenko sat down with Politico in Washington, D.C. after meeting with U.S. lawmakers and White House officials.

He warned that Russian attacks against the power grid are expected to intensify as temperatures fall and the need for indoor heating becomes critical.

“When answering [Russia’s attack], we would answer by taking the same approach, attacking their energy infrastructure,” he added.

During the fall and winter of 2022, Russian forces launched massive attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, damaging nearly half of the country’s power system.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 31 that Ukrainians will “not only defend ourselves, but also respond” to Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in the cold season.

Galushchenko indicated to reporters that this response could include strikes on Russia’s oil and gas operations.

Fossil fuels are the primary drivers of the Russian economy – and the main source of revenues for the Kremlin’s war machine. While Europe has reduced its reliance on Russian oil since February 2022, Russia still provides oil and gas to other countries, primarily India and China.

Galushchenko said attacks on Russian fuel operations would not necessarily mean a rise in global oil prices.

“Attacks to the infrastructure would not be so critical for the prices, especially when you’re talking about gas and oil,” he said. “I mean, those are the fuels which you could buy not only in Russia. I’m sure the world could manage.”

Galushchenko also said he urged U.S. officials to adopt sanctions on Russian nuclear energy.

Spanish:



Ucrania considerará atacar la infraestructura petrolera y de gas de Rusia en represalia por los ataques contra el sistema eléctrico de Ucrania durante el invierno, dijo el Ministro de Energía, Germán Galushchenko, a Politico en una entrevista el 10 de noviembre.

“Sería justo,” comentó él.

Galushchenko habló con Politico en Washington, D.C. después de reunirse con legisladores estadounidenses y funcionarios de la Casa Blanca.

Advirtió que se espera que los ataques rusos contra la red eléctrica se intensifiquen a medida que caen las temperaturas y la necesidad de calefacción en interiores se vuelve crítica.

“Cuando respondamos [al ataque ruso], lo haremos atacando su infraestructura energética,” agregó.

En el otoño e invierno de 2022, las fuerzas rusas lanzaron ataques masivos contra la infraestructura energética de Ucrania, dañando casi la mitad del sistema de energía del país.

El presidente Volodymyr Zelensky dijo el 31 de octubre que los ucranianos “no solo nos defenderemos, sino también responderemos” a los ataques rusos contra la infraestructura crítica en la temporada de frío.

Galushchenko indicó a los reporteros que esta respuesta podría incluir ataques a las operaciones de petróleo y gas de Rusia.

Los combustibles fósiles son los impulsores principales de la economía rusa, y la principal fuente de ingresos para la maquinaria de guerra del Kremlin. Aunque Europa ha reducido su dependencia del petróleo ruso desde febrero de 2022, Rusia todavía provee petróleo y gas a otros países, principalmente a India y China.

Galushchenko dijo que los ataques a las operaciones de carburantes rusas no necesariamente signicarían un aumento de los precios del petróleo a nivel global.

“Los ataques a la infraestructura no serían tan críticos para los precios, especialmente cuando se trata de gas y petróleo,” dijo él. “Quiero decir, esos son los combustibles que se pueden comprar no solo en Rusia. Estoy seguro de que el mundo podría manejarlo.”

Galushchenko también dijo que instó a los funcionarios estadounidenses a adoptar sanciones contra la energía nuclear de Rusia.

