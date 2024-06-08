Tripulantes de American Airlines se preparan para hacer huelga debido a salarios tan bajos que luchan por las comidas de avión.

“

American Airlines recientemente ofreció aumentar el salario de los asistentes de vuelo en un 17%, pero los trabajadores dicen que eso no será suficiente para evitar la primera huelga de aerolíneas en 15 años.

A medida que la aerolínea y sus asistentes negocian, el CEO de American, Robert Isom, envió esta semana un mensaje de video ofreciendo un aumento salarial del 17%, justo lo suficiente para llevar a los nuevos asistentes de vuelo de Boston y Miami por encima del límite de elegibilidad para cupones de alimentos.

La aerolínea dijo que el aumento salarial entraría en vigencia de inmediato y afirmó que no está “pidiendo nada al sindicato a cambio”, un movimiento inusual, según Isom en el mensaje de video, que fue confirmado por un portavoz de American Airlines. “Pero estos son tiempos inusuales.”

Sin embargo, la Asociación de Asistentes de Vuelo Profesionales (APFA) rechazó la oferta, calificándola de “movimiento de relaciones públicas” antes de las negociaciones de huelga que se llevarán a cabo entre American Airlines y el sindicato la próxima semana.

La inflación aumenta, los salarios se mantienen estables

APFA y American Airlines han estado negociando un nuevo contrato de forma intermitente desde que expiró el anterior en 2019, dijo la presidenta de APFA, Julie Hedrick, a Fortune.

“Estamos rezagados en todo”, dijo Hedrick. Citó los bajos salarios y los bajos salarios para los gastos de alimentación en los viajes como los problemas más urgentes. Cuando los asistentes de vuelo realizan viajes nacionales, reciben $2.20 adicionales por hora para gastos de alimentación; para vuelos internacionales, reciben $2.50. Estos números están “muy rezagados” con respecto a lo que realmente cuesta la comida hoy en día, dijo Hendrick.

Desde 2014, cuando se negoció el contrato anterior, los asistentes de vuelo se han quedado con salarios iniciales magros, incluso cuando la inflación ha aumentado un 33%, dijo Hendrick. Según una carta de verificación de empleo de American, que circuló en Reddit hace unas semanas, un asistente de vuelo de nivel inicial puede esperar ganar $27,315 al año, antes de impuestos. (Al igual que muchas aerolíneas, American paga a sus asistentes solo por el tiempo que el avión está en el aire. Abordar pasajeros, esperar entre vuelos y viajar de ida y vuelta al aeropuerto significan que los asistentes de vuelo suelen trabajar alrededor de dos horas por cada “hora de vuelo” por la que se les paga).

Con el aumento propuesto del 17% de American, el salario inicial aumenta a $31,959 por año, o $35.5 por hora de vuelo. Esa tasa lleva a los asistentes de vuelo junior que viven solos por encima del nivel para calificar para cupones de alimentos en estados como Massachusetts o Florida.

La mayoría de las nuevas contrataciones de asistentes de vuelo están obligadas a vivir en ciudades como Dallas, Miami y Nueva York, que tienen altos costos de vida que no pueden pagar, señaló Hedrick.

Los asistentes de vuelo de American están durmiendo en sus autos, dijo. Algunos de ellos luchan por hacer viajes solo para tener la oportunidad de comer las comidas del avión, si los pilotos no se las comen primero.

“Nuestros asistentes de vuelo de nueva contratación están luchando”, dijo Hedrick, agregando que las nuevas contrataciones rechazaron enérgicamente el aumento del 17%.

Para estos asistentes,

lagging pay adds insult to injury when seen against the backdrop of the post-pandemic years, which exacerbated longstanding issues in the industry including staffing shortage, long hours, and unruly passengers, some of whom assault airline staff.

That’s leading to record burnout among attendants.

18 months of pickets

“We have picketed for a year and a half, and we’ve done at least 11 pickets,” Hedrick said. “Our flight attendants have demonstrated our resolve and our solidarity to get a contract, an industry meeting-contract that we deserve and we will take nothing less.”

APFA is proposing a raise of 33% — in line with the rise in inflation since 2014—with a cap at $91 per hour during the first year of a new contract, with pay raises for each year after.

An American Airlines spokesperson told Fortune that the video message “represents the latest from American.” They did not answer questions about the proposal or the upcoming negotiations.

Of the 39 separate issues on the table – such as sick leave or crew rest, APFA and American have reached a “tentative agreement” on 25. The other 14 are associated with compensation, expenses, vacations, and other terms of agreement.

100-year law could snarl strike

Union leaders face an uphill battle as they head to Washington next week to negotiate. Airline strikes are exceedingly rare—the last one occurred in 2010, when Spirit Airlines pilots went on strike for five days.

That’s because railway and airline workers are not allowed to strike unless given the green light by federal mediator groups, via the 1926 Railway Labor Act. One such group, the National Mediation Board, will oversee the American Airlines negotiations, and can allow a strike to occur if it finds that the groups are at an impasse. Still, the federal government can also block a strike—as happened in December 2022, when President Joe Biden signed a measure passed by Congress to impose a contract between rail companies and workers that many workers had rejected.

Biden, who has called himself “the most pro-union president” in history, enforced the agreement to avoid an “economic catastrophe” during the holidays, he said at the time. With multiple major railroad companies at threat of a industry-wide strike, the stakes for an agreement were extremely high; $2 billion could’ve been lost every day of a strike.

The stakes for a possible strike at American are less dire, since other major carriers would not be affected.

But American attendants aren’t the only one calling for wage hikes. United Airlines is still negotiating a new contract with their flight attendants. Southwest Airlines, in April, approved a contract that includes pay raises totaling more than 33% over four years. The union representing Southwest flight attendants, the Transport Workers Union, said that it provided record gains for flight attendants and sets an industry standard.

APFA, likewise, is asking for a 33% hike, with raises of 5%, 4%, and 4% for the remaining years of a four-year agreement.

The union has also stated that they will not accept any deal without retroactive pay. Last year, American Airlines awarded pilots $230 million in retroactive pay after negotiations with its pilots’ union.

Hendrick’s message regarding the 17% hike seems to be: We want the whole package, not piecemeal raises.

“Our flight attendants want nothing to do with it,” she said. “They, overwhelmingly, yesterday said, ‘No, we want a contract. We’ve been in negotiations long enough, and it’s time to get this deal done.’”

