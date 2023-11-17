Tribunal Internacional ordena a Siria detener la tortura de opositores políticos.

The judges of the highest court of the UN on Thursday ordered the government of Syria to stop torturing its imprisoned opponents, seeking to halt the abuses that have become a notorious hallmark of the country’s long civil war that has left hundreds of thousands dead.

In the first ruling by an international court on the war abuses that began in 2011, the International Court of Justice in The Hague said Syria must “take all measures within its reach to prevent acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

The judges also ordered Syria to preserve all evidence related to the torture, “including medical and forensic reports or other records of injuries and deaths.”

Syria didn’t send any representative to the court for the hearing and boycotted previous ones as well. It has not yet responded to the request.

But its efforts to delay the case for more than two years, court lawyers said, suggest that Syria recognized its potential to complicate the country’s recent attempt to end its international pariah status.

The International Court of Justice’s order is binding, although the tribunal has no means to enforce it.

The ruling focuses in particular on the tortures, often deadly, inflicted by the followers of President Bashar al-Assad as they used the country’s extensive prison system to crush the opposition. Human rights groups and UN investigators have estimated that around 14,000 people have died as a result of torture or were killed in prisons run by security forces and military intelligence.

Even as the conflict has diminished, the torture and disappearances of alleged opponents continue regularly, human rights groups and UN investigators said.

Efforts to bring Assad before the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes individuals, have been repeatedly thwarted by the vetoes of Russia and China in the UN Security Council. Attempts by some Western countries to create a special tribunal for Syria have also failed.

But in June, Canada and the Netherlands filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice, which deals with disputes between nations, alleging that Syria had repeatedly and on a “massive scale” violated the Convention against Torture. As the three countries had ratified the convention, the complaint paved the way for the present case, whose final resolution is expected to take months and for which no date has been set.

In the meantime, the plaintiffs requested an emergency order to protect potential new victims, equivalent to a court order, which was issued on Thursday. The panel of 15 judges approved it in a 13 to 2 vote; The two negative votes were cast by China and Russia.

The ruling comes after French judges issued international arrest warrants on Tuesday against the president of Syria and three close associates, accusing them of complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity for chemical attacks against civilians in 2013.

The chances of any of the men ending up in a French court are slim. But the stigma of the orders, like Thursday’s order to stop torture, could complicate Syria’s diplomatic and commercial relations, which had recently improved after more than a decade of isolation.

#### Spanish Translation

Los jueces del tribunal más alto de la ONU ordenaron el jueves al gobierno de Siria que deje de torturar a sus opositores encarcelados, buscando detener los abusos que se han convertido en un sello notorio de la larga guerra civil del país que ha dejado cientos de miles de muertos.

En el primer fallo de un tribunal internacional sobre los abusos de la guerra, que comenzó en 2011, la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya dijo que Siria debe “tomar todas las medidas a su alcance para prevenir actos de tortura y otras torturas crueles, inhumanas o degradantes”. tratamiento o castigo”.

Los jueces también ordenaron a Siria preservar todas las pruebas relacionadas con la tortura, “incluidos informes médicos y forenses u otros registros de lesiones y muertes”.

Siria no envió ningún representante al tribunal para la audiencia y también boicoteó las anteriores. Aún no ha respondido al pedido.

Pero sus esfuerzos por retrasar el caso durante más de dos años, dijeron los abogados del tribunal, sugieren que Siria reconoció su potencial para complicar el reciente intento del país de poner fin a su estatus de paria internacional.

La orden de la Corte Internacional de Justicia es vinculante, aunque el tribunal no tiene medios para hacerla cumplir.

El fallo se centra en particular en las torturas, a menudo mortales, infligidas por los secuaces del presidente Bashar al-Assad mientras utilizaban el extenso sistema penitenciario del país para aplastar a la oposición. Grupos de derechos humanos e investigadores han estimado que unas 14.000 personas han muerto a causa de la tortura o fueron asesinadas en prisiones administradas por fuerzas de seguridad e inteligencia militar.

Incluso cuando el conflicto ha disminuido, la tortura y las desapariciones de supuestos opositores continúan de forma regular, dijeron grupos de derechos humanos e investigadores de la ONU.

Los esfuerzos para llevar a Assad ante la Corte Penal Internacional, que procesa a individuos, se han visto obstaculizados repetidamente por los vetos de Rusia y China en el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU. Los intentos de algunos países occidentales de crear un tribunal especial para Siria también han fracasado.

Pero en junio, Canadá y los Países Bajos presentaron una denuncia ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia, que se ocupa de disputas entre naciones, alegando que Siria había violado repetidas veces y en “escala masiva” la Convención contra la Tortura. Al haber ratificado los tres países la convención, la denuncia abrió el camino al presente caso, cuya resolución final se espera que tarde meses y para el que no se ha fijado fecha.

Mientras tanto, los demandantes solicitaron una orden de emergencia para proteger a posibles nuevas víctimas, equivalente a una orden judicial, que fue dictada el jueves. El panel de 15 jueces lo aprobó en una votación de 13 a 2; Los dos votos negativos fueron emitidos por China y Rusia.

El fallo se produce después de que jueces franceses emitieran el martes órdenes de arresto internacionales contra el presidente de Siria y tres colaboradores cercanos, acusándolos de complicidad en crímenes de guerra y crímenes contra la humanidad por ataques químicos contra civiles en 2013.

Las posibilidades de que cualquiera de los hombres acabe ante un tribunal francés son escasas. Pero el estigma de las órdenes, al igual que la orden del jueves de detener la tortura, podría complicar las relaciones diplomáticas y comerciales de Siria, que recientemente habían mejorado después de más de una década de aislamiento.