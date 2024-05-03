Starmer dice que es hora de que Sunak se enfrente a la nación mientras los Tories son golpeados en las elecciones parciales y municipales | Noticias de política

El líder laborista Sir Keir Starmer ha renovado su demanda para que Rishi Sunak vaya a las urnas después de que el primer ministro sufriera una paliza en una elección complementaria y pérdidas dolorosas en los consejos de toda Inglaterra.

Pero mientras el Sr. Sunak dijo que los sombríos resultados iniciales fueron “decepcionantes” para los Conservadores, insistió en que estaba “completamente enfocado en la tarea en mano” y se aferró al hecho de que el partido retuvo la alcaldía del Valle de Tees.

El analista de elecciones de Sky News, el profesor Michael Thrasher, ha advertido que los Conservadores podrían estar encaminados hacia una de sus peores actuaciones.

Imagen:

Foto: PA

Impulsado por las ganancias en los consejos en áreas clave de batalla como Hartlepool, Rushmoor en Hampshire, Redditch en las Midlands Occidentales y Thurrock en Essex, Sir Keir declaró la “victoria sísmica” para el Laborismo en la elección complementaria de Blackpool South “un mensaje directo al primer ministro”.

Destacando el cambio del 26,33% de los Conservadores en el escaño de Lancashire, el líder de la oposición le dijo a Sky News: “No se puede negar que el estado de ánimo del país ahora es de cambio. Y creo que es para que el primer ministro permita al país expresar ese cambio ahora en una elección general”.

But speaking at a military base in North Yorkshire, Mr Sunak said: “Obviously it’s disappointing to lose good, hard-working Conservative councillors and I’m grateful to them for all their service in local government, keeping council tax low and delivering services for local people.”

He also stressed there were “lots of results to come”.

One of those was the Tees Valley mayoral contest, which saw Tory incumbent Ben Houchen re-elected in the face of a concerted Labour challenge.

The Conservative peer held the role with the a majority of 18,789 votes.

Mr Sunak was quick to hail the victory and send his congratulations.

He said: “Tees Valley want us to stick with the plan that’s working… Excited for Ben to keep delivering more jobs and opportunities for local people.”

Speaking to Sky News, Lord Houchen pointed out most of the Labour shadow cabinet had campaigned in the area to try and oust him.

He said: “They’ve thrown the kitchen sink at this and they failed. And I’m pleased that people saw through that and they voted for me for a local vision to deliver for local people.”

Speaking to Sky News earlier, Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden said it had been a “tough night”, but insisted that “when we’re facing those tough challenges we’ve got the right man for the job”.

Votos para Reform UK ‘ayudando a Labour’

On the potential threat of Conservative MPs choosing to oust Mr Sunak, Mr Holden added: “Parliamentary colleagues need to look at this and see… and wait through the weekend as well.”

Mr Holden sought to highlight local issues at play, insisting the Blackpool South by-election took place in “particularly difficult” circumstances following the resignation of former Tory MP Scott Benton after a lobbying scandal.

Key results include:

Labour won Rushmoor in Hampshire for the first time

The party also claimed the council in general election bellwether Redditch

Labour won Hartlepool council, regaining ground after a Westminster by-election disaster there in 2021

Labour also won Thurrock, one of its top targets

The Tories clung on by a single seat in Harlow, Essex – a council targeted by Sir Keir on the eve of polling

Conservatives lost control of North East Lincolnshire

Labour replace the Tories as the largest party on Peterborough Council

Labour lost control in Oldham, which has a large Muslim population, amid anger over Labour’s stance on Gaza

In Cumbria, a Labour police and crime commissioner was elected, at the expense of the Tories

Labour also beat the Conservatives in the police and crime commissioner race in Avon and Somerset