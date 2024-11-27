Seúl cubierta por la nevada de noviembre más intensa registrada

Youn Ki-han, the head of Seoul’s Meteorology Forecast Division, told the AFP news agency that the heavy snowfall was due to strong westerly winds and a “significant temperature difference between the sea surface and the cold air”. It is expected to continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The cold weather comes after the region experienced a period of mild autumn temperatures. “Just last week, I felt that the November autumn was a bit warm, but in just one week it feels like it’s turned into a winter wonderland, which was quite a contrast,” said businessman Bae Joo-han. “So I came out onto the streets today to enjoy the first snowfall of this winter

Youn Ki-han, el jefe de la División de Pronóstico Meteorológico de Seúl, le dijo a la agencia de noticias AFP que la fuerte nevada se debió a los fuertes vientos del oeste y a una “diferencia significativa de temperatura entre la superficie del mar y el aire frío”. Se espera que continúe hasta la noche del miércoles y la madrugada del jueves. El clima frío llega después de que la región experimentara un período de temperaturas suaves de otoño. “Justo la semana pasada, sentí que el otoño de noviembre era un poco cálido, pero en solo una semana parece que se convirtió en un mundo de invierno, lo que fue bastante un contraste”, dijo el empresario Bae Joo-han. “Así que salí a las calles hoy para disfrutar de la primera nevada de este invierno”.