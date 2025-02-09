San Francisco presenta el busto de mármol de Aaron Swartz

“

Around 300 people gathered in the pews of the Internet Archive auditorium Friday in San Francisco to witness Pablo Peniche, head of growth for the startup Aqua Voice, unveil a marble bust of Aaron Swartz, the legendary programmer, activist, and open-access hero. Swartz, who co-founded Reddit, helped develop RSS, and was instrumental in the creation of Creative Commons, is an icon in the internet freedom movement.

At 27, Peniche is a year older now than Swartz was when he died by suicide in 2013, following federal prosecution for downloading millions of academic papers from JSTOR via MIT’s network.

“I never met Aaron, but I knew he was one of us, a dreamer, a builder, a tech bro,” Peniche told the audience. “Our free speech is being infringed upon. … We need to preserve internet values.”

“