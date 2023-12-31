Revisión de octubre de 2023: Macs asombrosamente rápidas y el juicio de Google Mac asombrosamente rápidas y el juicio de Google – Revisión de octubre de 2023







Apple

Apple can be frightening when it wants to be. Apple slipped in some new Mac launches in October 2023, while a DOJ versus Google case slipped out some details about just how much the search firm pays the iPhone maker. One sec — 30 days hath September, April, June, and November. No, October 2023 had 31 days so in fact Apple did not squeak in a big product launch with seconds to go. Instead, it brought us its “Scary Fast” event and new Mac a whole day before the end of the month. Which was nice because up to about October 30, the prevailing wisdom was that Apple was done for the year. But still, this was a peculiar event. The fact that it was later in the year than most people expected is a shrug, but Apple ran it at 5:00 PM ET, a full seven hours later than just about any other launch it’s made in a couple of decades. That odd time, plus the news that Apple was running watch parties and making gift bags, it was enough to make you wonder. Normally people analyze Apple’s invitation graphics for clues — and this time the image was a nod to the Mac’s history — but now it was all about time. For 5:00 PM ET just so happens to be 7:00 AM in Tokyo. So maybe we were going to see a live linkup to, say, a Japanese gaming firm. That was seriously discussed, even though we knew the event was prerecorded. In the end, as AppleInsider did predict, the reason for the time turned out to be most likely because a smart Apple PR person knew it would get all of this attention. Left: Susan Kare’s original Happy Mac. Right: the version in the dock of every Mac today Plus it was Halloween, there were some bats in the video, and Tim Cook did act as if 5:00 PM ET in Cupertino was midnight in Transylvania. (As it happens, it is.)

Gains and losses at the event If it seems wrong to concentrate on the trappings of the launch event instead of on what was actually launched, it is. But when there is sound and fury, there’s usually nothing else, and while this event wasn’t exactly empty, it wasn’t dramatic either. The new M3 MacBook Pro This was the launch of the M3 processor, and as fast as it is and faster than the previous models, it was the first time we weren’t especially blown away. Opinions vary, and no one says M3 is exactly slow, but it wasn’t as eye-poppingly faster as the M1 was compared to the Intel processors. Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro summary The iMac didn’t add or change any colors from its 2021 revision, nor did it really change anything at all, except for the move to an M3 processor. With the iMac, it was a case if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Whereas with the 13-inch MacBook, it was more Apple giving up working on the Touch Bar and retiring it. Some people liked the Touch Bar a lot, but it’s gone now Anecdotally, people who actively disliked the Touch Bar tended to be touch typists. So for them, having to look down at the bar to see what controls were there was a distraction. But there were plenty of other people who loved the Touch Bar, and of course, the moment it was gone, they all spoke up fondly.

Can’t innovate, my ass If the M3 wasn’t electrifying — and, again, you wouldn’t turn one down — then there was other news this month that shows Apple has still got it. Only Apple could do something that initially sounds like an April Fools’ joke, and be serious about it. It was revealed that Apple plans to update the software on its iPhone, while they are still in their boxes. And while they are still on the shelves of stores or in pallets next to courier trucks ready to be sent out. Even this is too much: Apple will update that iPhone without taking it out of the box Seriously, without opening the box at all, Apple has plans to update the software. It’s to avoid the common issue that you buy a new iPhone, and the first thing it does is tell you to update to a newer version of iOS. Arguably, it’s a very big hammer to end a rather small problem, but this is Apple thinking further than anyone else. Although you wouldn’t want to be the poor storeroom clerk charged with updating one iPhone box at a time. Mind you, nor would you want to be whoever at Apple got all of the inconsistent complaints about the iPhone 15 overheating. Whoever they were or their team was, though, they figured out something and released an update that addressed the issue without affecting performance.

Big Tech needs sorting out With the iPhone 15 now in customer’s hands after the September 2023 launch, it was time to get serious about much more than intermittent overheating. And it was time for the UK government to do its thing. Find My on an iPhone in the UK Its thing being to ignore crumbling schools (literally crumbling), poverty, food banks, and all of that, and instead stand up for us all against Big Tech. Reportedly, executives from Apple, Google, and Samsung were ordered to report to Whitehall to discuss ways of preventing smartphone theft. Specifically, the UK was to tell these companies that they should design some systems in their phones to act as a theft deterrent. Given that the UK is on the verge of a general election and most pundits expect roaring defeat for the current government, it’s possible that the politicians involved were looking to the future. And to being the holders of the Guinness World Record for the Shortest Meeting Ever. For everything that the UK was reportedly going to demand, at least Apple was already doing all of it, if not every manufacturer.

Pickleball and couch surfing Something that either everyone is doing or everyone should be doing, is playing pickleball. This month, findings from the Apple Heart and Movement Study claimed that the sport is an aid to mental health, as well as physical. Pickelball player with an Apple Watch It was put down to an amicable parting between the show’s production company and Apple, which tells us nothing. There was supposition that the show wanted to cover issues regarding China and that Apple consequently dropped the series. However, Apple TV+ didn’t even blink when the show publicly criticized Apple itself. So who knows, maybe they ran out of ideas or steam, or something. Whereas this month saw two examples of ideas, on the smallest and the largest of scales. The smallest was that Apple TV+ hit “Ted Lasso” returned to our attention — as a Barbie doll. It was a rather late promotion for the excellent Barbie movie, but it was a thorough one as there were also doll versions of “Ted Lasso” characters Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones. The new Ted Lasso Barbie doll could be Kenough for you Each sells for $50, and there was a strict maximum of two per order. So you could spend anywhere from nothing to $300. And if you did spend that much, you now have a way to spread that cost out a little. After months in beta testing, Apple launched Apple Pay Later in the US. No party for “The Afterparty” While all that promotion of a great film and a now-ended TV series was going on, Apple quietly made another cancellation. The Afterparty “The Afterparty” was dropped by Apple TV+ this month, following a second season that was excellent — but not as much so as the first run. However, unlike, say, Disney+, Apple is not going to remove “The Afterparty” from its streaming service, so you can go watch it right now. Apple probably keeps its shows available because, compared to Netflix or Disney+, it has so very few. But it also isn’t removing them to save a nickel or two in royalties to writers and other creators, as Disney+ appears to be doing. That could be because as everyone knows, Apple has pots of money. But one of those pots did…





Apple puede ser aterrador cuando quiere serlo. Apple introdujo algunos nuevos lanzamientos de Mac en octubre de 2023, mientras que un caso del Departamento de Justicia contra Google reveló algunos detalles sobre cuánto paga la empresa de búsqueda al fabricante del iPhone. Un segundo, 30 días tiene septiembre, abril, junio y noviembre. No, octubre de 2023 tuvo 31 días, así que de hecho Apple no logró introducir un gran lanzamiento de producto justo al final del mes. En lugar de ello, nos trajo su evento “Rápido y aterrador” y una nueva Mac un día completo antes del final del mes. Lo cual fue agradable porque hasta el 30 de octubre, se pensaba generalmente que Apple había terminado por el año. Sin embargo, este fue un evento peculiar. El hecho de que fuera más tarde en el año de lo que la mayoría de la gente esperaba no es gran cosa, pero Apple lo llevó a cabo a las 5:00 PM ET, siete horas más tarde de lo que ha hecho en un par de décadas. Esa hora extraña, además de la noticia de que Apple estaba realizando fiestas de observación y haciendo bolsas de regalo, fue suficiente para hacerte preguntar. Normalmente la gente analiza las gráficas de invitación de Apple en busca de pistas, y esta vez la imagen era un guiño a la historia de la Mac, pero ahora se trataba de tiempo. Porque a las 5:00 PM ET simplemente coincidía con las 7:00 AM en Tokio. Así que tal vez íbamos a ver una conexión en vivo con, por ejemplo, una empresa japonesa de juegos. Eso se discutió seriamente, aunque sabíamos que el evento estaba grabado. Al final, según AppleInsider acertó en predecir, la razón del horario resultó ser probablemente porque una persona inteligente de relaciones públicas de Apple sabía que atraería toda esa atención. Izquierda: El Happy Mac original de Susan Kare. Derecha: la versión en el dock de todas las Mac de hoy. Además, era Halloween, había algunos murciélagos en el video, y Tim Cook actuó como si las 5:00 PM ET en Cupertino fueran la medianoche en Transilvania. (Como sucede, lo es). Ganancias y pérdidas en el evento. Si parece incorrecto concentrarse en los adornos del evento de lanzamiento en lugar de en lo que realmente se lanzó, lo es. Pero cuando hay sonido y furia, generalmente no hay nada más, y si bien este evento no estaba exactamente vacío, tampoco fue dramático. El nuevo MacBook Pro M3. Este fue el lanzamiento del procesador M3, y por rápido que sea y más rápido que los modelos anteriores, fue la primera vez que no nos impresionó especialmente. Las opiniones varían y nadie dice que el M3 sea exactamente lento, pero no fue tan asombrosamente rápido como el M1 en comparación con los procesadores de Intel. Resumen del MacBook Pro M3 de Apple. El iMac no agregó ni cambió ningún color desde su revisión de 2021, ni realmente cambió nada en absoluto, excepto el cambio a un procesador M3. Con el iMac, fue un caso de si no está roto, no lo arregles. Mientras que con el MacBook de 13 pulgadas, fue más Apple darse por vencida en el trabajo en la Touch Bar y retirarla. A algunas personas les gustó mucho la Touch Bar, pero ya no está. Anecdóticamente, las personas que despreciaban activamente la Touch Bar tendían a ser mecanógrafos táctiles. Entonces, para ellos, tener que mirar hacia abajo en la barra para ver qué controles había era una distracción. Pero hubo muchas otras personas a las que les encantó la Touch Bar, y por supuesto, en el momento en que desapareció, todos hablaron con cariño.

Si bien el M3 no fue electrizante, y de nuevo, no rechazarías uno, entonces hubo otras noticias este mes que demuestran que Apple todavía lo tiene. Solo Apple podría hacer algo que inicialmente parece una broma del Día de los Inocentes y tomárselo en serio. Se reveló que Apple planea actualizar el software de su iPhone, mientras todavía están en sus cajas. Y mientras todavía están en los estantes de las tiendas o en los palets junto a los camiones de mensajería listos para ser enviados. Incluso esto es demasiado: Apple actualizará ese iPhone sin sacarlo de la caja. Seriamente, sin abrir la caja en absoluto, Apple tiene planes de actualizar el software. Es para evitar el problema común de comprar un nuevo iPhone, y lo primero que hace es decirte que actualices a una versión más reciente de iOS. Es discutible, es un martillo muy grande para acabar con un problema bastante pequeño, pero esto es Apple pensando más allá que nadie más. Aunque no querrías ser el pobre empleado de almacén encargado de actualizar una caja de iPhone a la vez. Eso sí, tampoco querrías ser quien en Apple recibió todas las quejas inconsistentes sobre el sobrecalentamiento del iPhone 15. Quienes fueran o su equipo, sin embargo, descubrieron algo y lanzaron una actualización que abordó el problema sin afectar el rendimiento.

Big Tech necesita organizarse. Con el iPhone 15 ahora en manos de los clientes después del lanzamiento de septiembre de 2023, era hora de tomar en serio mucho más que el sobrecalentamiento intermitente. Y era hora de que el gobierno del Reino Unido hiciera su trabajo. Encuéntralo en un iPhone en el Reino Unido. Su cosa es ignorar escuelas que se desmoronan (literalmente se desmoronan), la pobreza, los bancos de alimentos, y todo eso, y en lugar de eso, defender a todos nosotros contra Big Tech. Reportadamente, se ordenó a ejecutivos de Apple, Google y Samsung que se presentaran en Whitehall para discutir formas de prevenir el robo de teléfonos inteligentes. Específicamente, el Reino Unido les dijo a estas empresas que deberían diseñar algunos sistemas en sus teléfonos para actuar como un inhibidor de robo. Dado que el Reino Unido está al borde de unas elecciones generales y la mayoría de los expertos esperan una derrota aplastante para el gobierno actual, es posible que los políticos involucrados estuvieran mirando hacia el futuro. Y ser los poseedores del Récord Guinness Mundial por la Reunión Más Corta de la Historia. Por todo lo que se informaba que el Reino Unido iba a demandar, al menos Apple ya lo estaba haciendo todo, si no todos los fabricantes.

Pickleball y surf de sofá. Algo que todos están haciendo, o todos deberían estar haciendo, es jugar al pickleball. Este mes, los resultados del Estudio del Corazón y el Movimiento de Apple afirmaron que el deporte es una ayuda para la salud mental, así como para la física. Jugador de Pickelball con un Apple Watch. Se debió a una despedida amistosa entre la compañía de producción y Apple del programa, lo que no nos dice nada. Hubo la suposición de que el programa quería cubrir temas relacionados con China y que Apple consecuentemente cancelara la serie. Sin embargo, Apple TV+ ni siquiera parpadeó cuando el programa criticó públicamente a Apple. Entonces, quién sabe, tal vez se quedaron sin ideas o vapor, o algo. Mientras que este mes vimos dos ejemplos de ideas, en la escala más pequeña y la más grande. El más pequeño fue que Apple TV+ golpeó a “Ted Lasso” volvió a nuestra atención, como una muñeca Barbie. Fue una promoción bastante tardía para la excelente película de Barbie, pero fue completa, ya que también había versiones de muñecas de los personajes de “Ted Lasso” Rebecca Welton y Keeley Jones. La nueva muñeca de Ted Lasso Barbie podría ser suficiente para ti Que se vende por $50, y hubo un máximo estricto de dos por pedido. Así que podrías gastar desde nada hasta $ 300 Y si gastaste eso, ahora tienes una forma de extender ese costo un poco. Después de meses de prueba beta, Apple lanzó Apple Pay Later en EE. UU. No hubo fiesta para “The Afterparty” Mientras toda esa promoción de una gran película y una serie de TV ahora finalizada estaba en marcha, Apple silenciosamente hizo otra cancelación. La Afterparty “The Afterparty” fue cancelado por Apple TV+ este mes, después de una segunda temporada que fue excelente, pero no tanto como la primera. Sin embargo, a diferencia de, por ejemplo, Disney+, Apple no va a eliminar “The Afterparty” de su servicio de streaming, así que puedes verlo ahora mismo. Apple probablemente mantiene sus programas disponibles porque, en comparación con Netflix o Disney+, tiene muy pocos. Pero tampoco los está eliminando para ahorrar un centavo o dos en regalías a escritores y otros creadores, como parece estar haciendo Disney+. Podría ser porque, como todos saben, Apple tiene montones de dinero. Pero uno de esos montones lo hizo…