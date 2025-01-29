Retrasos en la hora punta de la M60 tras un accidente con 5 vehículos.

The incident was reported at around 9.19am this morning on the M60 anticlockwise approaching Stockport between junction one and junction 27.

The vehicle collusion resulted in two of the three lanes being closed whilst the area was cleared.

Traffic officers arrived at the scene to clear the area.

National Highways Traffic Officers provided traffic management and a safe work area for recovery agents.

The incident resulted in a 45-minute delay for commuters and was fully cleared about an hour later with all vehicles fully recovered from the scene.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The incident log confirms that the vehicles involved have been recovered and all lanes have now re-opened.

READ MORE:

Emergency services on scene due to M6 closures

Bolton police and fire on the dangers of drink driving

“Systems report residual delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times on the M60 anticlockwise approaching Stockport,

“Following a multi-vehicle collusion on the M60 anticlockwise lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) remained closed.

“National Highways Traffic Officers were on scene providing traffic management and a safe work area for recovery agents. Systems report delays of 45 minutes above usual journey times on approach.

“All five vehicles were cleared from the area in about 40 minutes by staff.”

A separate incident, which occurred on the M6 south J17 (Sandback) – J16 (Stoke-On-Trent) resulted in a lane closure this morning.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The logs show that the infrastructure defect on the M6 southbound near Crewe has been repaired and all lanes have now re-opened.

“Systems report no residual delays above usual journey times on the M6 south on approach to J16.

“National Highways Traffic Officers were on scene and implemented emergency traffic management at scene.”

Got a story? Email me at [email protected]