Resumen del martes – The New York Times

Israel invade el sur de Gaza

The latest satellite imagery shows evidence of an invasion by the Israeli military in southern Gaza, in what might be a significant operation in the ongoing war with Hamas. The invasion brings more danger to the lives of Palestinian civilians.

The images reveal the presence of many armored vehicles, berms, and evidence of fortifications being made, closely matching previous Israeli operations in the north. The Israeli military has not made any comments yet, but its generals have alluded to the fact that its forces were conducting operations all over the Gaza Strip.

This invasion is setting up for a decisive battle in Khan Younis, where Israeli officials believe Hamas’s leadership is currently located after fleeing from the north.

Escalating Tensions: The war has resulted in the largest displacement of Palestinians since the events of 1948 when Israel was created. More than 80% of the population, around 1.8 million people, have been displaced.

Future Prospects: The Israeli government has ruled out the possibility of resettling its citizens in Gaza, a move that contrasts with actions taken between 1967 and 2005. Additionally, it has also denied the option of handing the enclave back to the Palestinian Authority.

El plazo para el financiamiento de Ucrania se acerca

La Casa Blanca advirtió a los líderes del Congreso de que EE.UU. se quedaría sin dinero para enviar armas al final de año, lo que perjudicaría gravemente la capacidad de Kyiv de defenderse contra Rusia si los legisladores no aprueban pronto la ayuda militar de emergencia. Esta advertencia representa el último intento de la administración Biden para presionar a los republicanos para que apoyen más ayuda para Ucrania.

Esta advertencia urgente llega en un momento crítico de la guerra, ya que Ucrania lucha para repeler a las tropas rusas en un contraataque que ha quedado en gran medida estancado.

Tensiones en la COP28

Sultan Al Jaber, ejecutivo de petróleo de Emiratos que lidera la cumbre climática de la ONU de este año, afirmó en un panel de discusión que no existe “ninguna ciencia” que respalde la idea de que los combustibles fósiles se necesitan erradicar para limitar el calentamiento global. Estas declaraciones desataron polémica en la COP28 y fueron criticadas por figuras como el ex vicepresidente Al Gore.