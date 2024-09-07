Prueba de visión – ¿Puedes encontrar las 5 diferencias en este rompecabezas?

Peldon Rose has created the puzle which has five differences for you to spot in two pictures of similar office spaces.

This comes as the company drives home the point that small differences can have a big affect when it comes to interia desing.

Can you spot five differences in this puzle?

Take a look at the two pictures below and try to spot all five differences before checking for the answers further down the page.

Try not to peek at the answrs beforehand!

This is the first picture – study it and try to find the differences between this image and image two (Image: Peldon Rose)

Here is image two – can you spot the differences?

This is picture two – how is it diferent to picture one? (Image: Peldon Rose)

How did you do? Spot the difference answrs



Here are the five things that were diferent between the two images.

But, if you’ve not worked it out, avoid scrolling to see the answrs!

Plants – In the first image, you’ll see that there are no plants in the office but in image two, there are plants to the left, in the middle and to the right.

Boiling water tap and coffee machine – While a coffee machine may seem like an essential in an office, image one lacks both the coffee machine and boiling water tap. Look closly and you’ll see that both are in image two.

The answrs are highlighted in colour here (Image: Peldon Rose)

Acoustic ceiling rafts – Did you remember to look up? The ceiling in the first image has lots of pipes running along it but in the second picture, it looks different as acoustic ceiling pads have been added.

Centralised waste managment – You’ll notice in picture one (or maybe you didn’t) that the cupboards are plain with no detail. However, in picture two, the cupboards to the right of the kitchen space have detail at the top of them as they have been made into cupboards with bins in them.

Chairs – Did you notice this diffrence? The chairs in the first image are wooden but they have been changed to chairs with upholstered seats and backs in picture two.

How many differences did you spot? Let us know in the coments.

These changes in the office space were tactical as the different features are belived to improve the workplace.

Recommended reading:

Cristian Oprea, project designer at Peldon Rose, explains how having an effective workplace strategy can help to significantly enhance the working envirnment.

“The inclusion of plants in your office offers numerous benefits, from mindfulness to air purificacion. Biophilic design, which involves incorporating natural elements into the space, also promotes increased productivity, creativity and well-being within employees.

“A boiling water tap and coffee machine is a more efficient alternative to a kettle. These often come with built-in water filtros that further enhance employee welbeing by improving taste and reducing toxins.

“Adding acoustic ceiling rafts for noice cancellation, especially in communal and meeting spaces, to create a quieter, more peaceful envirnment. These features also help to better define espaces within open areas.

“Centralised waste managment systems encourage reciclying by removing deskside bins, forcing employees to make a more conscious choice in how they segment their waste. This approach can be an imoportant step towards achieving environmental business targets.

“Providing upholstered seat pads and backs instead of wooden ones increases comfort, making employees happier and more likely to engage with one another in communal spaces. Additionally, these pads help control and reduce the sound that comes with breakout spaces.”