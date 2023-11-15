Por qué el gobierno no tiene buenas opciones en Rwanda.

Government of the UK has battled to make its Rwanda plan a reality for 18 months – at the cost of £140m in payments to the African nation – and now the wider legal and political damage of seeing it torn to shreds in a highly-critical Supreme Court judgement.
Hours later, Rishi Sunak declared he already had a plan to solve it.
“It’s like a boxer who just got knocked out, wanting a rematch immediately,” one of the lawyers who defeated the government told me tonight.
It is very difficult to see how Mr Sunak can turn this situation around in the time that he has left before a general election.
The prime minister told Parliament the court had “confirmed that the principle of removing asylum seekers to a safe third country is lawful. There are further elements that they want additional certainty on”.
This is not what the court said.
It was never asked to rule on the general legal principle of sending people to countries deemed to be safe.
And the five justices did not send a memo asking for “additional certainty”. The phrase does not appear in their judgement. They ruled the current plan was unlawful and shoved it in the legal shredder.
If the government comes back with a better plan, as with all such cases, it would be assessed on its merits.
So why was the Rwanda scheme unlawful?
The judgement found that the High Court – the first stage upon which this legal saga has played out – had failed to do its job in assessing for itself whether or not there was a real risk that any genuine refugee sent to Rwanda could ultimately be sent back to the country they had fled from.
Sending someone back to where they could be tortured is called “refoulement”.
The Supreme Court said the evidence showed the government had broken this rule in more ways than one because the evidence pointed to serious problems with the fairness and justice of the Rwandan system.
It added that the government had not only breached the ban on inhumane treatment under the European Convention on Human Rights, but also safeguards in three British laws passed by Parliament over the last 30 years.
The justices said that ministers and the High Court should have considered more seriously evidence of abuses from the UN – and, if they had, they would concluded the risks were too great.
So how does the government go about changing the facts on the ground?
Home Office teams have been working pretty non-stop on this plan for 18 months – and that’s included sending refugee system experts to Rwanda to help it improve how it treats cases. The government is paying for training and other support and all of this could, obviously, help.
The government is also promising a new treaty with Rwanda that will guarantee that anyone sent to the country would not be sent back to their home country. But we don’t know what the final wording of that treaty will be or when it will be delivered and in operation.
In other words, a lot must change before the critical evidence of past abuses becomes legally irrelevant.
But what about changing the law?
Mr Sunak said he is prepared to change any domestic laws or international relationships that block the plans.
This is harder than it sounds. The UK doesn’t have some kind of trump card to unilaterally change international relationships such as the Refugee Convention.
British laws can of course be changed by a vote in Parliament – and that’s why the PM says he will introduce legislation to declare Rwanda a safe country.
Is this a workable plan?
Tonight, Lord Jonathan Sumption, a former Supreme Court judge and often a critic of the European Court of Human Rights, said the prime minister’s plan was “profoundly discreditable”.
“If the courts are told [by an Act of Parliament] that they’ve got to pretend that Rwanda is safe, whether it is or not, then that will work domestically,” he told the BBC.
“But it won’t work internationally. It will still be a breach of the government’s international law obligations.
“It will be a breach of the refugee treaty. It will be a breach of the rules of customary international law which the government has been promoting and saying covers this obligation for some years.”
Lord Sumption said it was unlikely that the bill could get through the House of Lords where a lot of the expert work is done in finessing complex new legislation.
“It would be constitutionally a completely extraordinary thing to do, to effectively overrule a decision on the facts, on the evidence, by the highest court in the land.”
Duran 18 meses, el gobierno ha luchado para hacer realidad su plan de Ruanda, con un costo de £140 millones en pagos a la nación africana, y ahora el daño legal y político más amplio de verlo desmenuzado en un fallo del Tribunal Supremo altamente crítico.
Horas más tarde, Rishi Sunak declaró que ya tenía un plan para resolverlo.
“Es como un boxeador que acaba de ser noqueado, queriendo una revancha inmediatamente”, me dijo uno de los abogados que derrotó al gobierno esta noche.
Es muy difícil ver cómo el Sr. Sunak puede cambiar esta situación en el tiempo que le queda antes de las elecciones generales.
El primer ministro le dijo al Parlamento que el tribunal “confirmó que el principio de trasladar a los solicitantes de asilo a un tercer país seguro es legal. Hay elementos adicionales sobre los que desean mayor certidumbre”.
Esto no es lo que dijo el tribunal.
Nunca se le pidió que dictaminara sobre el principio legal general de enviar personas a países considerados seguros.
Y los cinco jueces no enviaron una nota pidiendo “certidumbre adicional”. La frase no aparece en su fallo. Dictaminaron que el plan actual era ilegal y lo metieron en la trituradora legal.
Si el gobierno regresa con un plan mejor, como en todos los casos, se evaluará en sus méritos.
Entonces, ¿por qué era ilegal el plan de Ruanda?
El fallo encontró que el Tribunal Supremo – la primera etapa en la que se ha desarrollado esta saga legal – no había hecho su trabajo al evaluar por sí mismo si existía un riesgo real de que cualquier refugiado genuino enviado a Ruanda pudiera ser enviado finalmente al país del que habían huido.
Enviar a alguien de regreso a donde podría ser torturado se llama “devolución”.
El Tribunal Supremo dijo que la evidencia mostraba que el gobierno había roto esta regla de más de una manera porque la evidencia apuntaba a problemas graves con la equidad y la justicia del sistema ruandés.
Agregó que el gobierno no solo había violado la prohibición de trato inhumano bajo el Convenio Europeo de Derechos Humanos, sino también las garantías en tres leyes británicas aprobadas por el Parlamento en los últimos 30 años.
Los jueces dijeron que los ministros y el Alto Tribunal deberían haber considerado más seriamente la evidencia de abusos de la ONU, y si lo hubieran hecho, habrían concluido que los riesgos eran demasiado grandes.
Entonces, ¿cómo cambia el gobierno los hechos sobre el terreno?
Los equipos del Ministerio del Interior han estado trabajando bastante sin parar en este plan durante 18 meses, e incluyó enviar a expertos en sistemas de refugiados a Ruanda para ayudar a mejorar el tratamiento de los casos. El gobierno está pagando por la formación y otro apoyo y todo esto, obviamente, podría ayudar.
El gobierno también promete un nuevo tratado con Ruanda que garantizará que cualquier persona enviada al país no será devuelta a su país de origen. Pero desconocemos cuál será el texto final de ese tratado ni cuándo se entregará y estará en funcionamiento.
En otras palabras, mucho debe cambiar antes de que la evidencia crítica de abusos pasados se vuelva legalmente irrelevante.
Pero, ¿qué pasa con cambiar la ley?
El Sr. Sunak dijo que está dispuesto a cambiar cualquier ley nacional o relaciones internacionales que bloqueen los planes.
Esto es más difícil de lo que parece. El Reino Unido no tiene una especie de carta triunfal para cambiar unilateralmente las relaciones internacionales como el Convenio sobre Refugiados.
Las leyes británicas, por supuesto, se pueden cambiar mediante votación en el Parlamento, y por eso el primer ministro dice que presentará legislación para declarar a Ruanda un país seguro.
¿Es este un plan viable?
Esta noche, el Lord Jonathan Sumption, ex juez del Tribunal Supremo y a menudo crítico del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos, dijo que el plan del primer ministro era “profundamente desacreditado”.
“Si se les dice a los tribunales [por una ley del Parlamento] que tienen que fingir que Ruanda es segura, ya sea que lo sea o no, eso funcionará a nivel nacional”, le dijo a la BBC.
“Pero no funcionará a nivel internacional. Seguirá siendo una violación de las obligaciones legales internacionales del gobierno.
Será una violación del tratado de refugiados. Será una violación de las reglas del derecho internacional consuetudinario que el gobierno ha estado promocionando y diciendo que cubre esta obligación durante algunos años”.
Lord Sumption dijo que era poco probable que el proyecto de ley pudiera aprobar la Cámara de los Lores, donde se realiza gran parte del trabajo de expertos en perfeccionar una legislación nueva y compleja.
“Sería constitucionalmente algo completamente extraordinario de hacer, para anular efectivamente una decisión sobre los hechos, sobre la evidencia, por el tribunal de mayor jerarquía en el país.”.