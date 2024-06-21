Plan de apartamentos en el molino de Darwen rechazado por preocupaciones sobre ruido.

AA Property had asked for prior approval for the scheme in Perseverance Mill, Olive Lane.

But a report by senior planner Christian Barton recommended Blackburn with Darwen Council refused the request.

It said: “A warehouse/industrial use is currently in operation from part of the ground floor together with office space. Offices are also in operation from the first floor,

“The site has a logistics yard to the rear, which is accessed from Industry Street.

“There are serious concerns over the level of noise that could be produced from the ground floor of the commercial side of the property.”

A decision will be made by the council’s planning department in due course.