Parque de Atracciones del Trafford Centre regresará para las vacaciones de verano

“Bright Lites, Bug Fun”, the new name of “Summer Daze”, es returning to the shopping center for the summer holidays.

Atracciones include more than 20 rides for all ages, from bumper boats and bungee trampolines to Star Flyer and Zero Gravity, as well as a splash park beside a 600-square-metre beach which is ideal for building sandcastles in the baking sunshine of Greater Manchester.

Entrance is £2.50 with a booking, or an additional £1 on the day, while ride tokens are £1 apiece and sold separately.

For bookings go to gigantic.com/bright-lights-big-fun-tickets. For information go to traffordcentre.co.uk or @TheTraffordCentre on social media.

This article was written by Jack Tooth. To contact him, email [email protected] or follow @JTRTooth on Twitter.