Omaze: Niñera gana mansión de £3 millones por boleto de £20

Lauren Keene, the youngest victor in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, is now the owner of a five-room mansion inspired by Hollywood Hills with ocean views, a cinema room, and a heated pool on the Wirral.

Her winning ticket cost only £20.

Ms. Keene also received £250,000 in cash to assist her in settling into her new home, which comes without a mortgage and with all legal fees covered.

She can choose to reside in the house, rent it out for an anticipated monthly income of £8,000, or sell it to become a millionaire.

Ms Keene acquired her victorious ticket for £3 million for just £20 as part of her Omaze subscription (Image: Peter Powell)

Ms. Keene was en route to a McDonald’s drive-thru when she received the call informing her of her victory.

She said: “It was a regular Friday, I was on my way to McDonald’s after working when Omaze called me to inform me that I had won something.

“I was doubtful – and famished – but I went directly home to discover what I had won.

“The next thing we knew, the Omaze team was there telling us that we had won a £3 million mansion.

“I was speechless.

“It was truly worth missing my McDonald’s for, it has made me a millionaire.

“We did end up celebrating with a Maccies afterwards and it was a very, very happy meal indeed.”

The full-time nanny was on her way to grab a McDonald’s drive-thru after work when Omaze called her to say she had won a prize (Image: Supplied)

Ms. Keene, who still lives with her father in his two-bedroom apartment in Gloucester, said: “The house is unbelievable.

“It truly feels like something out of the Hollywood Hills.

“It’s perfect for parties and we are excited to invite everyone we know for a big celebration.”

Ms. Keene has been in a relationship with her partner, software engineer Ryan Mitchell, since they were both 18.

She said: “We have been together since we were 18 and we never imagined that we would end up owning a place like this.

“Just last week we were looking at houses that we thought we could never afford, but now our first property is a £3 million mansion.

“It’s insane to think that we will never have a mortgage.”

The house is situated on the edge of the sandstone outcrop of the Wirral Peninsula (Image: Supplied)

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw on the Wirral raised £3.5 million for the Scouts, the UK’s largest youth organization.

The funds will be used to establish new groups in local neighborhoods, particularly in low-income areas.

Aidan Jones, Scouts CEO, stated: “Our collaboration with Omaze has been fantastic.

“The collaboration will allow us to help expand our new Squirrel Scouts section.

“The funds raised will help over 16,000 four and five-year-olds learn essential life skills.

“In addition to the anticipated funds generated from working with Omaze, we are amazed by the additional funds that have been raised.”

The money obtained from the collaboration with Omaze will fund the opening of new groups in local neighborhoods (Image: Peter Powell)

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is delighted that Lauren has won this wonderful house on the Wirral, while also contributing to the £3.5 million raised for the Scouts.

“Omaze gives people the opportunity to win incredible houses, while also introducing charities to new audiences that they would not typically reach – it is a true win-win situation for participants and our charity partners.

“We are incredibly proud that the Omaze community has now raised over £67 million for good causes across the UK.”

