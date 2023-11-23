Ofertas del Black Friday de Apple ya disponibles: AirPods, iPhone, iPad y más

Black Friday is now just two days away, and the best prices of the year have arrived for multiple Apple products, including AirPods, iPad, MacBook, HomePod, and more. Of course, there’s no guarantee that better prices won’t appear later in the holiday season, but if you want to shop right now these are the best deals currently available on each product. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Specifically, in this article we’re sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record-low prices. Beyond Apple, we’re also taking a look at notable accessories for Apple products as well as some of the season’s best gifts, including LEGO sets. Every deal shared below is available to purchase right now. Table of Contents You can use the links below to jump directly to the section you’re shopping for today. For more Black Friday deals, particularly including current and upcoming sales from third-party accessory makers, check out our Black Friday Roundup. HomePod HomePod (2nd Gen) B&H Photo has been the only retailer with a consistent discount on Apple’s second generation HomePod. Right now, you can get it in both colors for $279.99, down from $299.00. While not a huge markdown, this continues to be the best price we’ve ever tracked. AirPods AirPods 2 We originally tracked the AirPods 2 for $69.00 at Amazon in early November, but that sale quickly expired. For now, you can get the AirPods 2 for $79.99, down from $129.00. This version of the AirPods is perfect for anyone on your holiday shopping list who may be asking for a simple and reliable pair of wireless earbuds, particularly at this insanely low price tag. AirPods 3 Amazon has the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $139.99, down from $169.00. These are upgraded in a few ways from the AirPods 2, with spatial audio, Adaptive EQ, force sensor controls, sweat and water resistance, and more. AirPods Pro 2 Moving to the Pro lineup, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) at their all-time low price of $189.99. AirPods Max Lastly, the high-end AirPods Max are available for $449.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00. Discounts on the AirPods Max have been rare over the past few months, so this one is a second-best price on the over-ear headphones. iPhone AT&T AT&T quite a few sales and offers for multiple iPhone 15 devices, including up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max with an eligible smartphone trade-in. Models with lower storage capacities can be purchased at no cost thanks to these discounts, and of course you’ll need to purchase the new smartphone on a qualifying installment agreement. You can get up to $830 off the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus as well, with the same stipulations as the Pro devices. Both offers will be delivered via monthly bill credits, starting within three bills after trade-in is completed. It’ll be applied in equal amounts over the term of your installment agreement. For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max offer, you’ll need to trade in a device with a value of $230 or higher to get the full $1,000 off markdown. You’ll get up to $830 in bill credits with a trade-in value of $130 to $229 and up to $350 in bill credits with a trade-in value of $35 to $129. For older iPhone models, AT&T is offering the 128GB iPhone 14 at $10.99/month with no trade-in required. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro is available at $15/month with no trade-in required. For these, all you’ll need is to purchase the smartphones on an installment plan and pick or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan. AT&T is also taking $300 off any Apple Watch when you purchase two at the same time. Like smartphone plans, you’ll have to buy two Apple Watches on an installment plan, add at least one new line, and activate both on your wireless plan. Afterwards, you’ll get up to $300 in bill credits over 36 months. Verizon At Verizon, you can get a special bundle offer if you’re interested in purchasing the new iPhone 15 Pro this holiday season. When you do pick up the new smartphone with a new line on an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan, Verizon will reward you with an Apple TV 4K (64GB) and six months of Apple One at no cost. Of course, you can purchase higher storage iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max models, but at that point you’ll be paying a little extra. The Apple TV 4K promotion requires a smarpthone purchase on an eligible plan and ends on November 15, while the Apple One six month promotion requires a line subscribed to an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. For last year’s models, you can get four iPhone 14 Plus devices for free along with four lines on Unlimited Welcome at $120/month. A new line on any 5G Unlimited plan is required per smartphone. You can also stack this with Verizon’s current tablet and smartwatch promotions, which offer up to $279.99 off these devices. Verizon is also a great place to buy stocking stuffers for techies during the holiday season with its abundant accessory sales. Right now it has up to $50 off Anker speakers, 30% off Nimble chargers, 20% off Apple Watch bands, and 20% off Mophie chargers. Visible Verizon’s Visible brand has $10 off its premium Visible+ service, now priced at $35/month with the promo code 35FOR6 used at checkout. This promotion will last for six months, and after it ends it will return to the regular price of $45/month for the Visible+ service. Visible offers all of the latest smartphones, including iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. When you join Visible, you’ll save up to $240 via monthly bill credits on your account. You’ll need to join Visible on a new line of service, purchase a new device, and select the Visible+ plan. T-Mobile T-Mobile is providing up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro when you trade in an eligible device on a Go5G Next plan. You can get up to $830 off these devices when you trade in an eligible device on a Go5G Plus plan. The carrier also has a wide variety of previous generation iPhones at a discount. This includes the iPhone 13 and iPhone SE at no extra cost when purchased on select cellular plans and trading in eligible devices. iPad 9th Gen iPad We’ve been tracking a great all-time low discount on the ninth generation iPad since Prime Day, and the deal is still around in November. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $229.99, down from $329.00. At this record low price, the iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet for a kid or family member who doesn’t need the tablet for work-intensive projects. 10th Gen iPad The upgraded iPad from 2022 also has a great discount on Amazon right now, with the 64GB Wi-Fi model on sale for $349.00, down from $449.00. This model comes with a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip for a performance boost, Wi-Fi 6, and more. This beats the sale from earlier in the month by $50 and is a new all-time low price on the iPad. 6th Gen iPad Mini Apple’s 8.3-inch iPad mini 6 is down to $399.99 on Amazon, down from $499.00. This iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic chip, USB-C, and more. 5th Gen iPad Air Switching to iPad Air models, the 2022 64GB Wi-Fi tablet has hit $499.99 on Amazon, down from $599.00. That’s a solid all-time low price on this model, and you can also find a few other storage configurations at record lows this time around. Note that for the majority of colors, you’ll need to clip an on-page coupon to see these deals. Mac 13-inch M1 MacBook Air The M1 MacBook Air has returned to its steep discounted price of $749.99 for the 256GB model, down from $999.00. This is a great deal and perfect computer for anyone who needs an Apple…