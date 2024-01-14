No juzgues tan rápido a Apple Vision Pro, incluso cuando se agota.

Apple Vision Pro is almost here. Pre-orders start this Friday, and the device ships and hits stores two weeks later on February 2. Obviously, the pundits have already started to opine about its odds of success. And within just a few months, we’re going to get breathless articles about how Apple Vision Pro is a runaway hit. Or a massive failure. But how do we even measure success for something like this? This product is, in more ways than one, different from many of the other new-category products Apple has launched. Before we declare Apple Vision Pro a success or a failure, we should probably set some goalposts and discuss expectations. Defining success is a critical part of the start of any new endeavor–so how do we define success for the most important new Apple product in over a decade? Success is not assured One could easily point to other Apple first-of-its-kind products like Newton as examples of how an Apple product certainly can fail. But Apple isn’t the same company it was when it released the Newton, the Pippin, or Ping. It’s tempting to think that Apple Vision Pro just can’t be a flop. Apple is the world’s most valuable company, a nearly $3 trillion dollar monster that wields outside influence over the entire tech landscape. Whatever Apple does, whatever they hype up, has a giant built-in audience now, right? But one has to look no further than the HomePod for an example of exactly how a new Apple product–for today’s Apple–can fail. Released just five years ago, well into the era of Apple’s tech dominance and sterling brand reputation, the HomePod has a lot in common with Apple Vision Pro. It was Apple’s first entry into an established product category. There were lots of smart speakers, but Apple’s was better-sounding, cooler-looking–and far more expensive. And it didn’t do everything the established smart speakers did, but what it did, it did better (or so Apple would have you believe). Sound familiar? Apple can learn a lot from the HomePod’s failures.Foundry This new product is not like the others Apple Vision Pro isn’t quite the HomePod, though. Or the iPad, or AirPods, or the iPhone. Apple is hoping that this will be another iPhone-like moment, but consider that the iPhone was about 7 times less expensive when it was released. The iPhone was a product that everyone already felt they needed–a cellphone if not necessarily a smartphone. The purchase consideration for an iPhone was “I need a cell phone anyway, would I spend a few hundred dollars more for this cool smartphone?” Apple Vision Pro is not a few hundred dollars, it’s a few thousand. And it’s not something the public is already convinced they need. The pitch is not “You need an AR/VR headset anyway, why not spend more for this amazingly good experience?” but rather “Spend $3,500-plus on a new experience that isn’t part of your life yet.” That’s a tough sell. That’s a tougher sell than the iPad—which people were also not convinced they needed (tablets weren’t such a hot item before it was introduced)—in part because it costs almost $3,000 more. Then there’s the social angle. This is a big metal mask you strap onto your face. It’s hard to make it cool. It’s hard to see it as practical. It’s weird, it’s unusual, it’s not the kind of thing everyone wears in public. Even with years of Meta headsets and millions of units sold, when you sit in a waiting room you see lots of people on their phones but nobody with a headset strapped to their face. We can’t just measure sales (yet) Clearly, Apple is not going to sell a lot of these things in the short term. Not compared to many of their other products. It’s difficult to manufacture in high volumes and expensive as all get out. Nobody could rightly declare it a flop if Apple sells only 20,000 units this year, or if Meta outsells Apple 5 to 1. Apple is desperate not to be compared to the several years worth of mixed reality products on the market already, going out of its way to use “Spatial Computing” to describe the product and insisting developers avoid terms like AR, VR, MR, and so on. Vision Pro may be more advanced than Meta Quest 3, but the two devices are not as different as Apple wants us to think.Jim Martin / Foundry That’s not going to work. It’s a headset with 3D head tracking and screens you strap to your face. Nobody is going to be fooled into thinking this is an entirely different kind of product from Meta Quest 3. Nor can we declare it a success if it is sold out for months on end. When you can’t manufacture a lot of something, selling out isn’t such a feat. Apple is unlikely to disclose actual sales figures, but Vision Pro might show up in the company’s quarterly financials, and investors are sure to ask about it. The total contribution to Apple’s bottom line is almost certainly going to be very small for several quarters, and Tim Cook is definitely going to declare the product a smashing success beyond the company’s wildest dreams. All of this can, and should, be ignored. Influence matters, but influence can wane More important than sales figures, sold-out status, or Apple bluster might be the Vision Pro’s influence over the market. Vision Pro will get a huge marketing push, lots of mainstream press attention, and generate its shares of memes. Then what? Will developers flock to the platform? Will they find success? Will Apple suck all the oxygen out of the room, leaving Meta’s headsets and all the other also-rans to suffocate? Will the rising tide of Apple Vision Pro attention lift all boats, boosting sales of more affordable VR/AR products? Can Vision Pro hold people’s interest after the initial launch hype?Apple The strength of the Apple brand and marketing momentum alone will all but assure a launch that garners lots of attention and outsized influence on the AR/VR world. But that may not last. In the short term (throughout 2024), Apple Vision Pro could be successful if it holds the public’s attention and imagination. Are people still interested in October? Are developers still putting lots of resources into developing for the platform? Are all the major corporations from which we saw demos last year, like Disney and the NBA, still genuinely enthusiastic about it? Is Apple Vision Pro still all over social media or have all the influencers moved on to the next big thing? The difficult feat that Apple has to pull off is to maintain excitement–from the public, developers, and businesses–long enough for the company to launch a lower-cost, higher-volume product. An Apple Vision Air, if you will. The success of Apple Vision Pro will be measured by its successor Ultimately, the success of Apple Vision Pro will really be measured by the demand for the next Apple Vision product. It’s like the iPhone and iPod: If the successor to the Apple Vision Pro, produced in higher volumes at a more reasonable price, takes the world by storm because everyone who has the first one just loves it and uses it all the time, then the Vision Pro has done its job. On the other hand, if interest has fallen away and Apple has to pitch the Vision Pro’s successor as something significantly different, then Tim Cook’s tenure could be marred by a flop that makes the HomePod’s struggles look cute by comparison.

Apple Vision Pro está casi aquí. Las preventas comienzan este viernes, y el dispositivo se enviará y llegará a las tiendas dos semanas después, el 2 de febrero. Obviamente, los expertos ya han comenzado a opinar sobre sus posibilidades de éxito. Y en apenas unos meses, vamos a recibir artículos entusiastas sobre cómo Apple Vision Pro es un éxito arrollador. O un fracaso masivo. Pero, ¿cómo medimos el éxito para algo así? Este producto es, en más de un sentido, diferente de muchos de los otros productos de nueva categoría que Apple ha lanzado. Antes de declarar a Apple Vision Pro un éxito o un fracaso, probablemente deberíamos establecer algunas metas y discutir las expectativas. Definir el éxito es una parte crítica del inicio de cualquier nuevo esfuerzo, entonces, ¿cómo definimos el éxito para el producto más importante de Apple en más de una década? El éxito no está asegurado. Uno podría fácilmente señalar a otros productos de primera clase de Apple, como Newton, como ejemplos de cómo un producto de Apple ciertamente puede fracasar. Pero Apple no es la misma empresa que era cuando lanzó el Newton, el Pippin o Ping. Es tentador pensar que Apple Vision Pro simplemente no puede ser un fracaso. Apple es la empresa más valiosa del mundo, una bestia de casi $3 billones de dólares que ejerce influencia en todo el panorama tecnológico. Sea lo que sea que haga Apple, lo que sea que promocionen, tiene una audiencia gigantesca integrada, ¿verdad? Pero no es necesario buscar más allá del HomePod para ver un ejemplo exacto de cómo un nuevo producto de Apple, para el Apple de hoy, puede fracasar. Lanzado hace solo cinco años, bien entrada la era de la dominación tecnológica y la sólida reputación de marca de Apple, el HomePod tiene mucho en común con Apple Vision Pro. Fue la primera incursión de Apple en una categoría de productos establecida. Había muchos altavoces inteligentes, pero el de Apple se escuchaba mejor, era más atractivo y mucho más caro. Y no hacía todo lo que hacían los altavoces inteligentes establecidos, pero lo que hacía, lo hacía mejor (o eso diría Apple). ¿Les suena familiar? Apple puede aprender mucho de los fracasos del HomePod. Foundry Este nuevo producto no es como los demás. Apple Vision Pro no es exactamente el HomePod, sin embargo. O el iPad, o los AirPods, o el iPhone. Apple espera que este sea otro momento al estilo del iPhone, pero consideren que el iPhone costaba unas 7 veces menos cuando se lanzó. El iPhone era un producto del que todos sentían que ya necesitaban: un teléfono celular, si no necesariamente un smartphone. La consideración de compra para un iPhone era “de todos modos necesito un celular, ¿gastaría unos cientos de dólares más en este genial smartphone?” Apple Vision Pro no cuesta unos pocos cientos de dólares, cuesta unos pocos miles. Y no es algo de lo que el público esté convencido de que ya necesitan. La propuesta no es “de todos modos necesitas un auricular AR/VR, ¿por qué no gastar más en esta experiencia increíble?” sino más bien “gasta $3,500 o más en una experiencia nueva que no forma parte de tu vida aún”. Eso es difícil de vender. Eso es más difícil de vender que el iPad, del cual la gente tampoco estaba convencida de que necesitaban (las tabletas no eran un artículo tan popular antes de su lanzamiento) en parte porque costaba casi $3,000 más. Luego está el aspecto social. Es una gran máscara metálica que te pones en la cara. Es difícil hacerla ver bien. Es difícil verla como práctica. Es rara, es inusual, no es el tipo de cosa que todos llevan en público. Incluso con años de auriculares de Meta y millones de unidades vendidas, cuando te sientas en la sala de espera ves a muchas personas en sus teléfonos pero a nadie con un auricular sujetado a su cara. No podemos medir solo las ventas (aún) Claramente, Apple no va a vender muchas de estas cosas a corto plazo. No comparado con muchos de sus otros productos. Es difícil fabricar en grandes volúmenes y caro como pocas cosas. Nadie podría declarar con justicia que fue un fracaso si Apple vende solo 20,000 unidades este año, o si Meta supera a Apple 5 a 1. Apple está desesperada por no ser comparada con los varios años de productos de realidad mixta en el mercado ya, haciendo lo posible para usar “Computación Espacial” para describir el producto e insistiendo en que los desarrolladores eviten palabras como AR, VR, MR, y demás. El Vision Pro puede ser más avanzado que el Meta Quest 3, pero los dos dispositivos no son tan diferentes como Apple quiere hacernos creer. Jim Martin / Foundry Eso no va a funcionar. Es un auricular con seguimiento de cabeza 3D y pantallas que te pones en la cara. Nadie se va a dejar engañar pensando que es un producto completamente diferente del Meta Quest 3. Tampoco podemos declararlo un éxito si se agota por meses seguidos. Cuando no puedes fabricar mucho de algo, quedarse sin stock no es un logro tan grande. Apple probablemente no divulgará las cifras de ventas reales, pero tal vez Vision Pro aparezca en los resultados trimestrales de la empresa, y los inversores seguramente preguntarán al respecto. La contribución total al balance final de Apple casi con certeza será muy pequeña durante varios trimestres, y Tim Cook seguramente va a declarar que el producto es un éxito rotundo más allá de los sueños más salvajes de la compañía. Todo esto se puede, y se debe, ignorar. La influencia importa, pero también puede desvanecerse Más importante que las cifras de ventas, el estado de agotado o el fanfarroneo de Apple podría ser la influencia de Vision Pro en el mercado. Vision Pro recibirá una gran promoción, mucha atención de prensa y generará sus propias compartidas de memes. ¿Entonces qué? ¿Los desarrolladores acudirán a la plataforma? ¿Encontrarán éxito? ¿Apple absorberá todo el oxígeno de la habitación, dejando a los auriculares de Meta y a todos los demás rezagados para asfixiarse? ¿La marea creciente de atención a Apple Vision Pro impulsará las ventas de productos de VR/AR más asequibles? ¿Puede Vision Pro mantener el interés de las personas después del entusiasmo inicial del lanzamiento? Apple La fuerza de la marca de Apple y el impulso de marketing casi asegurarán un lanzamiento que atraerá mucha atención y una influencia exagerada en el mundo de AR/VR. Pero eso puede no durar. A corto plazo (a lo largo de 2024), Apple Vision Pro podría tener éxito si mantiene la atención e imaginación del público. ¿Siguen interesados en octubre? ¿Los desarrolladores siguen poniendo muchos recursos para desarrollar para la plataforma? ¿Todas las corporaciones principales de las que vimos demos el año pasado, como Disney y la NBA, aún están genuinamente entusiasmadas al respecto? ¿Apple Vision Pro aún está en todas las redes sociales o todos los influencers se han pasado a la próxima gran cosa? El difícil logro que Apple tiene que conseguir es mantener el entusiasmo del público, desarrolladores y empresas el tiempo suficiente para lanzar un producto de mayor volumen y menor costo. Un Apple Vision Air, si se quiere. El éxito de Apple Vision Pro será medido por su sucesor En última instancia, el éxito de Apple Vision Pro se medirá realmente por la demanda del próximo producto de Apple Vision. Es como el iPhone y el iPod: si el sucesor de Apple Vision Pro, producido en mayores volúmenes y a un precio más razonable, arrasa porque a todos les encanta y lo usan todo el tiempo, entonces el Vision Pro ha hecho su trabajo. Por otro lado, si el interés ha disminuido y Apple tiene que presentar al sucesor de Vision Pro como algo significativamente diferente, entonces el mandato de Tim Cook podría verse empañado por un fracaso que hace que los problemas del HomePod parezcan adorables en comparación.