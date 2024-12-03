¡Mucho más frío, algo de nieve acumulada tierra adentro a mitad de semana!

If you think it is cold now, wait until the end of this week, an Artic Blast is on the way! Typically, we should be in the mid to upper 40s for this time of the year. Highs will continue in the upper 30s to low 40s through Wednesday. Mainly dry Tuesday with some stray late-day flurries. No accumulations are expected. However, the system we are watching for Wednesday night/Thursday morning may bring some minor accumulations to inland areas. Up to 2″ is possible–just enough to cause slippery surfaces for your Thursday morning commute. With the influx of Artic air comes some snow squalls late Thursday afternoon/night. Daytime highs will not get out of the 20s on Friday with wind chill all day in the teens!

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold with lows in the teens and 20s by dawn.

Tuesday: Frigid/Frosty start again. A mix of sun and clouds, a bit breezy, seasonably cold with a chance of late-day flurries. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light snow is expected overnight with an inch or two inland by dawn. Mix along the shore.

Thursday: A slick start inland with mix/snow still falling. Gradually drying out with an increasing wind. Highs in the low to mid-40s, then falling. Late afternoon/evening scattered snow squalls with the influx of Artic Air!

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy, and bitterly cold. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Wind chill at times in the teens!

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. Frigid. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Scattered clouds, light wind, and more seasonable. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness with late-day rain showers, milder. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

