Max George obligado a someterse a segunda operación después de marcapasos

George, 36, was taken to A&E last December where he was diagnosed with an atrioventricular heart block.

He underwent emergency surgery later that month to have a pacemaker fitted in an attempt to help control his heart rate.

The singer previously said his pacemaker was the “the best Christmas present”.

It sits just below a “special tattoo” on the left side of his chest that says 04/08/1998, in reference to the birthday of his late bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away in 2022.

Max George forced to undergo second operation after pacemaker fitted



The Wanted star has now revealed that he had to undergo a second surgery in January, just weeks after having the pacemaker fitted.

George mentioned that after the pacemaker was fitted, he started feeling a flickering sensation in his chest that was gradually worsening.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, speaking to The Sun, said: “I was trying to get back to good health but was still having a flickering sensation for weeks after I had my pacemaker fitted and it was gradually getting worse and worse.

“When my heart rate went up, it was causing a shock in my heart which was making me jump all the time. My chest was shaking.”

After several hospital visits, it was discovered that George’s pacemaker wires were inserted too deeply.

So he was scheduled for a second operation on January 15, but was warned about the risks associated with the procedure.

George continued: “I thought I was on the road to recovery but when I was told I needed a second operation I was nervous, as pulling the pacemaker wires out of the heart wall risks bleeding on the heart.

“I didn’t have a choice, though. I had to have it done.”

The Wanted singer admitted to being “really nervous” the night before the surgery, adding: “I didn’t sleep much.

“I was worried it could go wrong again and felt anxious that it could bleed out.”

The operation was a success, however, George found himself back in hospital just two days later to have a lung biopsy – a procedure that involves a small piece of lung tissue being removed and sent to a laboratory to be examined and checked for abnormal cells, according to the NHS.

Speaking about the biopsy, he said: “The doctor did warn me there is a small chance that I could lose my voice. That was pretty worrying, but I decided I needed to take the risk.

“The biopsy was pretty gnarly, it’s a camera with prongs on the end that goes down your throat.

“It was painful. The recovery was tough, I had chest pain and was coughing up blood for five days.”

Fortunately, George received the all-clear and is now focusing on getting fit again, The Sun reported.

Max George thankful for support of family and friends during ‘traumatic’ experience



George also spoke about the support he has received from friends, family and his partner – former EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, whom he met while competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

He said: “The worst part for me is seeing my parents go through this.

“My mum has found it traumatic. I’ve tried to hold back from being upset in front of them. I feel helpless and responsible.

“It’s been lovely to have Maisie here with me at home. She got me an Apple watch for Christmas so I can monitor my heart rate.

“She’s been a great nurse and is very affectionate.”

George said recovery has been a “slow process” but he is increasing the amount he walks every day.

This includes taking his dog Albert out and doing an hour on the treadmill.

He said: “I was really fit before this all happened and now I’m the least fit I’ve ever been.”

‘It plays on my mind’ – Max George reflects on health issues



George mentioned that the recent health issues “play on his mind” and he has been left questioning “why this happened to him?”.

He added: “I had a full heart scan a year before for a TV show I was doing and it was fine, so it doesn’t make sense.

“I don’t drink alcohol and I don’t smoke, so it’s mind-boggling.”

George continued: “Since this happened, though, I have thought, as long as I am balanced there is nothing wrong with me having a couple of pints of Guinness now and again.

“I have said to my dad that when I’m better we should go to the pub – I think I’ve earned it.”