Mar Rojo hundimiento: Búsqueda de personas desaparecidas entra en segundo día.

Marsa Alam is a poplar destination for tourists on the south coast of the Red Sea in Egypt. It is surrounded by diving spots, including famous coral reefs.

The Red Sea governorate said the boat was owned by an Egyptian national, and had received a validity certificate for one year in March 2024 when it was inspected by maritime safety.

Hanafi said there were no technical faults at the time of the incident.

He also visited Marsa Alam to see the rescued people, and said they were all in good health, and nobody needed to go to the hospital. The passengers are being received at a tourist hotel in the area, he added.

There was no immediate comment from the owner and operator of Dive Pro Liveaboard, the Egyptian company that owns Sea Story.

But its website says the boat was built in 2022, is external, and is 44m (144ft) long. It has four decks and 18 cabins that can accommodate up to 36 passengers.

Last year, three Englishmen died off the coast of Marsa Alam after their dive boat caught fire.