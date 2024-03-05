MacBook Air M3 frente a MacBook Air M2: ¿Qué tan grande es el salto?

The latest While it looks the same as the MacBook Air M2, its got loads of extras inside to make it a more powerful option than the previous machine. The M3 chip inside is incredibly powerful, and it will support Apple’s latest macOS features. The last model The MacBook Air M2 might not be the most powerful Air on the block anymore, but it’s got it where it counts. It’s also recieved a price drop after the most recent announcement, so it’s perfect if you don’t want to spend over $1000. The MacBook Air M2 barely feels like it’s had time to bed in, especially if you’ve only just bought yourself one of the newer MacBook Air 15-inch models. That’s not stopped Apple from unleashing new models, however, with the M3 MacBook Air range featuring the firm’s latest and greatest in-house silicon.But are there any extras beyond the M3 processor that the new models bring to the table, and how do the two laptops compare? Let’s take a look at the M2 MacBook Air and the M3 MacBook Air side-by-side.

The latest A pesar de que luce igual que el MacBook Air M2, tiene muchas extras en su interior que lo convierten en una opción más poderosa que la máquina anterior. El chip M3 en su interior es increíblemente poderoso y será compatible con las últimas funciones de macOS de Apple.

The last model El MacBook Air M2 puede que ya no sea el Air más poderoso en el mercado, pero tiene lo que importa. También ha recibido una rebaja de precio después del anuncio más reciente, por lo que es perfecto si no quieres gastar más de $1000. El MacBook Air M2 apenas parece haber tenido tiempo de asentarse, especialmente si recientemente has comprado uno de los modelos más nuevos de MacBook Air de 15 pulgadas. Eso no ha impedido que Apple lance nuevos modelos, sin embargo, con la gama de MacBook Air M3 con el último y mejor silicio de la compañía. ¿Pero hay extras más allá del procesador M3 que los modelos nuevos aportan a la mesa, y cómo se comparan los dos portátiles? Echemos un vistazo al MacBook Air M2 y al MacBook Air M3 lado a lado.

MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M3: Price(Image credit: Apple)When it first launched, the MacBook Air M2 cost $1,099. That’s the same as the launch price of the MacBook Air M3, although since the latest announcement the M2 model has dropped to $999. If you want the 15-inch MacBook Air, then you can now only choose an M3 model— that will cost you $1,199. Apple will no longer sell the M2 15-inch MacBook Air, though third-party retailers will likely stock it for some time to come.That price drop makes the M2 a great option if you don’t need the latest and most powerful model, saving you a decent sum while getting you a still-powerful computer. With the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 now discontinued, it becomes one of the shortest-lived Apple products for some time, barely on shelves for 8 months. Farwell, sweet prince, we barely knew you. It could also make those who’ve only recently bought a 15-inch M2 model a little frustrated, making them think that they could’ve waited a few months for the latest model.