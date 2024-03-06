Los rusos acuden en masa a la tumba de Navalny mientras luchan con su legado







Marina, a lawyer from Moscow, was expected to be part of the mourning crowd at the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

She chose to stay home, considering the potential for widespread arrests in the current repressive climate in Russia.

Marina wasn’t alone in her decision. When she went to lay flowers two days later, she had to wait in line for up to 40 minutes, reflecting the significant number of people paying their respects.

After the funeral, many expected crowds to thin out at the Borisovsky Cemetery. However, the gravesite has become a place of pilgrimage for those who share Navalny’s vision of a better Russia.

With the tragic death of Navalny in a remote prison colony, many, including Marina, feel that the dream of a brighter future seems distant.

Visiting the cemetery has been a therapeutic experience for Marina and many others. The overwhelming presence of flowers at the gravesite reflects the impact Navalny had on people.

Despite potential threats and arrests hanging over mourners, thousands continued to flock to the grave site to honor Navalny’s memory.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, released a video thanking those who visited the gravesite. It expressed a sense of hope and unity amid the ongoing political turmoil in Russia.

Despite the sobering statistics from polling agencies, which show mixed opinions towards Navalny and his supporters, the sense of loss and despair is tangible among those who mourn his death.

The aftermath of Navalny’s passing has brought a sense of urgency among many, urging them to come together in unity and solidarity.



