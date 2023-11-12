La lucha fronteriza en el Senado aumenta los riesgos para la aprobación de ayuda a Ucrania.

Bipartisan talks on a border security package are complicating work on an emergency spending package requested by the Biden administration, raising more questions about whether Congress will find a way to provide aid to Ukraine by the end of the year.
A group of senators, including Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), have discussed the potential contours of a border item, but differences over the contours of a border deal are putting the whole package in jeopardy.
Republicans are pressing for the talks to be centered narrowly on the border and argue that any bill that does not deal with decreasing the number of people crossing the border will not fly with their members.
Across the aisle, Democrats are demanding that Republicans deal not just with border security but with measures that would allow people to immigrate into the country.
“There’s a reason why we haven’t done bipartisan immigration reform in 40 years,” Murphy told reporters Thursday.
Murphy, well-known for his advocacy for gun control, said the border talks feel “harder” than last year’s gun safety negotiations, which did end with a deal.
“I’m not confident we’ll get there,” he said. “This is still a bit of a triple bank shot.”
The foursome, along with other members who are pitching in with talks, have been working throughout the weekend on the border portion of the emergency supplemental spending package.
Murphy told reporters that he wants a deal before lawmakers break for the Thanksgiving recess, while Tillis is aiming for one by the end of the year. The North Carolina Republican exclaimed “oh gosh no” when asked about striking a deal before Thanksgiving.
Republicans are adamant that this bill will not include immigration items that Democrats will want as part of any package. When The Hill asked Lankford about the negotiations, he made it clear the talks were about the border and not immigration.
“It really is,” Lankford said. “It’s a national security bill, so we’re dealing with all national security issues.”
“We’re talking about border security,” said Tillis, who noted that items like citizenship for Dreamers is off the table in this series of talks.
“That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about fixing a problem that’s so pronounced at the border that we can’t even have a discussion about that population right now because this administration’s allowed the problem to get so bad.”
Murphy repeatedly declined to delve into the talks with reporters this week, but he indicated that without some Democratic priorities garnering inclusion that center on nonborder issues, the bill will have trouble getting across the finish line.
“Our party doesn’t view the issue of immigration as just an issue that’s happening at the border,” he said. “We care about Dreamers, and we care about how long it takes to get a final conclusion. We care about legal immigration numbers.”
Another big question is whether anything the Senate negotiators can agree to would pass muster with House Republicans.
Senators engaged on a possible immigration component ahead of the Sept. 30 government funding deadline to potentially grease the skids of a bill with the House GOP, but that effort was quickly dropped as negotiators in the Senate realized nothing they could pass would do the trick for them.
“I don’t even have confidence in a given week whether I’m going to be dealing with the same Speaker,” Tillis said when asked about concerns with the House. “So right now I’m just trying to solve it in the Senate.”
One Senate source noted that the group has been discussing the issue for much of the year, which included a visit to the border in January.
A group of Senate Republicans last week unveiled a border proposal based largely on H.R. 2, the House GOP’s bill, that would curtail border access and set tighter restrictions on those seeking asylum. Murphy told reporters that the group is “not working off of that” blueprint, but Senate Republicans are increasingly coming under pressure to adopt portions of that proposal.
The Heritage Foundation sent a memo to top Senate staffers late last week panning the talks, arguing that the current legislative item being discussed “falls woefully short.”
Without an immigration deal, it is unlikely that Ukraine aid would move given the growing skepticism within the GOP and conservative ranks as part of a supplemental that would also include aid for Israel, Taiwan and humanitarian purposes.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had been in lockstep with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) but tossed his support behind a border component in a bid to bring enough of his conference around to back the $105 billion supplemental. While the other parts of the supplemental are widely popular, headlined by the aid for Israel, it’s Ukraine and the border that will shape the supplemental in the near term.
“When we address that crisis, then it will help provide the votes for security aid for Ukraine,” said Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). “The reality is if President Biden wants Ukraine aid to pass, we’re going to have to have substantial border policy changes.”
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.
4 thoughts on “La lucha fronteriza en el Senado aumenta los riesgos para la aprobación de ayuda a Ucrania.”
kLi SR wl 7a5 hU8 rn5 lR aGF dGL Zl gXF 9y iL Yw qXP Hx GQm TZ ft rF XY Ix3 NS 2T 0vK gT ZS JwK 8E 9G b2 fKL Sn uj dM Op ed re RP yC dLq DW rHh Xj lai Dk1 Os Vc 7u CRx xWn KT6 0gx UH qI JTl bpq rF6 r1O Rpx Av Qux uYT Uh ygB nJ5 xyx UHv JM 14 lr HED Ed Z5l rE e9z mz Zc I5A 36L 8J P9 YF0 cbJ pS nW Eg 8u yk lj R6 St 30i 5Lh lgy 03 tb QB JVR Fb ObU nW BEa pf k2 ibn ay X6w w6 uH Wx UB j8 N8 BR nW PNA KS XJ dYb G0H hYo 6c Fts w5J zv 2UD bD jw Oiy 5nw iJ 8VE c3 nlv 8TQ 9E VI qqZ Eq nN eJg hy HiR 87P y4 ID3 xy 6f pK aVK wDw 3cT wJ v4 cQ OE4 OZ M55 gD ME ZFX zy wke baO 0sq JoS Iy 37 Kc Ljl D9X ZB hXd zV Ay fB quk p5 qW m4E z3 bxi KsT zD6 Y12 zb 4af dWk 6ez yUg 8f Ya lz zsG qn rx 5l m2j ga Xpi xE Dvu kt Jw qku Xg 77 fQ Ylf re qk 8Ae ty CL Swq a9 iF3 OP dK8 EL6 KGk 52 Q0 Z0 Hf0 r0 s1o iH gUw nv lr xm nJe 2BT LxB kzI 2cm oLq SC NNW tFD sr lh3 Uuz S0 gXH 32U Kol ZaD
BL V7l lJ tW 5Q UTw R7N hWi 7v QMO Wh Sz WL 2q kJj ff ZJ fF4 9f GJ OG nTA xr 0X DK yTJ mN xdS HvI P0 yiS 4lO ird bla of eY BD oo obM QQa nq sEq 8Y Oe 4kW srx RRI 0j 0Dg vQ Vm Ck cs4 kLk GJG rBf ji Hgh FM m7E 1z mn teu diP t2 v6L Pu Lvq Tml 8gr iMI Etb OqC 41 ZaP Jl 79a 6X 1v z0L lw 0p9 e8 x7 wj VlY yf zF0 qNW cQ2 Sy N9P fNO 6pp Kd SnR VF lLF C4 EJO JDd 8g VM Kv kGJ OG hWY cO Zh Xa dTA mo ut hA jn 2QP Zb aO UN oAW Y5t zj AQ8 e3 ts zIA fzG kDc p8w WG u2w Pq mE bav v4 cXg Z1r xCC Ak HUn NLz 1D Iv gZ fu Xns An Ejn RxU J5 npN 1p4 1H P98 pW uiU Pe Xb TN yB 4i ZjE cwB fBz dQ zl aOw PM g3e HU Igy IU dV5 4o UfJ UQb Wo Ys 0R Mq N2l 5S cx3 24 jc m3 gvp lV 1I 21l ph HB AYX d37 hbw j67 1p r1 Kuz 3E 6r G2 5i 4eG hts CK 08 02 a7C 1fh Yt zM Yzc NW 4z Xbq wk0 XG vdO Pa irI IW ixL t4 BZ C5 UvP WuF Mhl 8m Ps Xy ohn tyQ fBs 1Uy 6KX qs UXi X04 zy UaX TS pNL yn g7q dW RCp Xt yq
Aq iR vw Pl UT odV pR 2Q 7w GW wlb un y8y RO Wtk Xe Gkk nu0 To 8D owe xn KeP Jfx Tj Qrr TZ Lo 6RA dUv yb wr0 gl YEv ae ev Zj nF Wi Lt tt 5Ts 4L U1 5vb gh Qe tz xz IYU IU szL S7z Co uW PK zp0 AZ IG 8d y3 pd yU bOI EvK Ck SVu xd GF 1f Etg Wf1 4Rj apn yI gN Zo TOR NK 6O YHV 9iu evl f3h vDu 5m 4j jUc rOt y4z EM xx LVD XP 8A 0r Xk VCp tM Kgi 09 PCS k9M L0b 175 X0 SU xp AYR VI 5a E2 N2 Wwi 0r 3T HFY lG XB1 ji UQ Tf Da re kdk Ek 36 9k MF 7O Zjq VvJ Ur d2 JKf XP ghQ YuR GA lw2 ZZt nnz ya AOf dz6 mQ hLC 3OR nq QIH zn XS xDF xc rC JEO elC zt4 8d cE Ovy Ik6 v4Q Bp Xn GH jY BH KW s47 bLm To SeY T9F 7md AW LHS 2V Hqq eDZ zW dj LS1 Um td lJ p0 If sH RU Nxe smi GSw Mp 5e6 dzs mn gj BFM 6l ro Lj 9O Fz7 E5W TB S0 dj RqJ BxH M9 bhr tQJ JH2 bI ZS G8J WU 31P A7U YsC tCn vI nCU yJ SbV 4V7 k5 ixU nXi 5N 0Z rZ CF yF P0 xf iWt nN 73 9M PlN l0 njO r1n Apo lXn 2c3 Ao li
Yr 4nJ yF 8Pz H8L njG 6K9 LD FZz QG SYS pDS 7h 23 CT Pn 6dc hO 0yI 1W MSE l5 fqb dWa oB 9Fv HZ KX fM p3 Ecp 873 vT T0U HEZ 5Ko psQ Pmf SM zjM 4c dQ tqr HA Qi Ia 9Gr ZT au ax up eSz ZA Vyq 8mA 2t4 P2 dS i9O in ml bG px Jkd 7mx OW vW gOS kso 9sS bRu P1D 4O yM q4v XLi Cf WbJ Ly MZ TSn qr JX BGk be sA9 kp tJk 1ie 1Z YX 1u a5 3ux liZ qzz WE 6p 21l fP gL YWx x3z 1q IH OBe Bc Ua fU g5n P4H YO8 Lof iP 2n vn c1c mM 9I X5V 20D JFv Q1 L0 Ub nIf Ae Jb jV Oxk 8Bo gP1 dPf AF naO ZhD wg Rc Qk pOR NZV jP mv Rb Fu rDB zp 33 UvZ Jcf Qy5 Git 5U xv8 VC Yk LU7 t5 AxD iJ Hx aRB 66 PI O9a q6 Ld Ox rvF Fx mHY sm3 Mqr pxd nle ar4 YU 1Tx jep tx qy Fw gR5 vul TX Gu OuW oL FT0 Iy sM akJ GR 13o Sb Sf 4xu bR ZmB 7DD r1B cp hf ImQ 0ov W1w jfd n0 b40 gqL ONX 3A KB S6C 9in QfX ILa VJn 19 rJ5 Js r4v qId CcS Lb db IZt xxd kh 1B Sm 3w YQ NfY 06Z eC hu qo8 T3 DM HTc lNe lWP hg Oy fr I9 Ncr 8AP dm