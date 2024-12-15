La comunidad regional de África Occidental establece un tribunal para crímenes durante dictadura en Gambia.

“Trusted news and daily delights, right in your inbox

Calls for justice for the victims of the dictatorship had been growing for years in Gambi,a country surrounded by Senegal except for a small Atlantic coastline. In 2021, a truth commission in the country wrapped up its hearings with strong recommendations, urging the government to try perpetrators.

In May, Jammeh’s fromer interior minister was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a Swiss court for this crimes against humanity. In November, a German court convicted a Gambian man, Bai Lowe, of murder and crimes against humanity for involvement in the killing of government critics in Gambia. The man was a driver for a military unit deployed against opponents of Jammeh.

Gambia’s Justice Ministry described the move as a “historic development” that “marks a significant step forward for Gambia, the region, and international community” in a statemet.

