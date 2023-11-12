La colaboración entre Ucrania y Polonia fortalece Europa.

President Volodymyr Zelensky marked Poland’s Independence Day and offered his congratulations “on behalf of the Ukrainian people” in a post on X on Nov. 11.

In a message to Poland, President Zelensky emphasized the partnership between Ukraine and Poland as one that “makes both of us and our entire Europe stronger.”

“We are united in our will for freedom and we will always stand together. In the EU, NATO, and throughout our shared history,” he stated.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude for the support shown by Poland since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, noting that an estimated 1.8 million people crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border during the first few weeks of the conflict.

While Poland has been a key partner for Ukraine, tensions have emerged in recent months, including a dispute about grain exports. This disagreement came after Poland, along with Slovakia and Hungary, announced their own bans on Ukrainian grain imports, despite the European Commission’s decision to end the embargo.

In response to these tensions, Zelensky criticized the behavior of some of Ukraine’s partners during a speech at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Sept. 19, which was met with strong reactions from Polish political leaders.

As the dispute continued, new issues arose, including protests by Polish truck drivers demanding renewed restrictions on the number of Ukrainian trucks permitted in Poland.

Despite these challenges, efforts are being made to find constructive solutions and diffuse the situation at the border.

El presidente Volodymyr Zelensky marcó el Día de la Independencia de Polonia y ofreció sus felicitaciones “en nombre del pueblo ucraniano” en una publicación en X el 11 de noviembre.

En un mensaje a Polonia, el presidente Zelensky enfatizó la asociación entre Ucrania y Polonia como una que “nos hace a ambos y a toda nuestra Europa más fuertes”.

“Estamos unidos en nuestra voluntad de libertad y siempre estaremos juntos. En la UE, la OTAN y a lo largo de nuestra historia compartida”, afirmó.

Zelensky también expresó su gratitud por el apoyo mostrado por Polonia desde el comienzo de la invasión a gran escala, señalando que un estimado de 1.8 millones de personas cruzaron la frontera ucraniano-polaca durante las primeras semanas del conflicto.

A pesar de estas tensiones, se están haciendo esfuerzos para encontrar soluciones constructivas y difundir la situación en la frontera.