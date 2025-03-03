La caída del 71% de las acciones de Sunnova anuncia el estado de “caos” de la energía solar en EE. UU.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares plummeted 71% after the company warned it may not be able to stay in business. This news follows similar warnings from other major players in the US solar industry, including First Solar Inc. and Sunrun Inc. The industry is facing significant challenges, with rooftop solar business already struggling due to high interest rates and reduced state incentives.

President Donald Trump’s policies against green energy are adding to the uncertainty in the industry, with potential risks for developers of large-scale projects. The push to unravel former President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is also causing concern among investors about the future of federal financial incentives.

The recent Intersolar & Energy Storage North America conference highlighted the widespread uncertainty in the industry, with many predicting that it will last through the year. This uncertainty is leading to a cautious approach from investors and a slowdown in new investments.

Despite solar energy being seen as a key solution for rising electricity demand and reducing emissions, the industry is now facing challenges from the Trump administration’s support for natural gas. The residential solar sector has been particularly hard hit by these developments.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. recently announced that it is facing cash flow issues and is suspending guidance. The company is exploring various options to address the risks, including refinancing debt, cutting expenses, and revising payment terms for dealers.

Analysts have revised their projections for home solar installations in light of recent events, with the uncertainty in government policies causing further challenges for the industry. The need for new power capacity in the US is growing, but the obstacles facing solar energy development are making it difficult to meet this demand.

Solar industry leaders argue that the sector is still capable of meeting the growing demand for power, especially given its ability to scale up quickly. However, interactions with government agencies have become less responsive, leading to project delays and challenges for developers.

The solar industry is facing a period of unprecedented uncertainty, with challenges from policy changes and market dynamics. The future of solar energy in the US remains uncertain, with developers and investors waiting for clearer signals on government policies and incentives.

