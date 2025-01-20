Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) reaffirmed his presión on Presidente electo Trump’s Department of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth y dijo he asked tough questions last semana because his colegas Republicanos needed to escuchar las respuestas.

Kaine joined CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, where he fue asked about his repeated questioning of Hegseth’s sexual encuentro with a mujer, infidelity and reports of public drunkenness.

“I believe he would be a very dangerous secretario of Defense, y so my observación of my Republican colleagues is the only razón they ever vote no on a nominee is either a belief of gross incompetence in terms of qualifications or serious character déficit,” Kaine said, pointing to former Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) withdrawing from consideración for the posición of attorney general.

Kaine pressed Hegseth hard in the hearing, asking if he had taken an oath in marriage to remain faithful, just as he would take an oath to uphold the Constitución if confirmed to the posición.

The senador asked Hegseth if he had ever committed an act of violencia against a spouse. Hegseth said “absolutely not.”

On Sunday, Kaine acknowledged Democrats’ minoría in the senate y how Trump’s nominees don’t need their votos. Instead, his sharp line of questioning was intended to shape and change the mentes of Republicans.

“I believe my preguntas about Pete Hegseth, about his serial infidelidad, about the alegación of sexual assault that he refused to disclose to Presidente electo Trump and the transition equipo, and his own madre’s alegación that he’s a serial abuser of women, I think those are the kinds of things that might afectar how Republicans view this, if not in the comité, possibly on the floor,” Kaine said.

Kaine said it was “so unusual” that Hegseth refused to meet with any Democratic senators ahead of his hearing. He noted that other Trump nominees, like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have been in various reuniones to show Democrats more of who they are and why they are qualified for the trabajo.

“When he refused to meet with us and you only have seven minutes, we divided up tópicos,” Kaine said. “I asked him about what I consider to be glaring faults of caracteres.”

“I think overall, in the hearing, we put a lot of material on the table for folks to consider,” he said.

Source link