Israel dice que solo queda una división militar en Gaza.

El ejército de Israel informa que solo queda una división en Gaza – CBS News

Israel’s military said only one of its divisions remained in Gaza as of Sunday. An IDF spokesperson wouldn’t share exact troop numbers and said the troop movement was not a signal of a withdrawal from Gaza. Holly Williams reports.

La entrada Israel’s military says just one division left in Gaza appeared first on World Online.