Israel afirma haber recuperado el cuerpo de un rehén de Hamas cerca del hospital Al-ShifaIsrael dice que el cuerpo de un rehén de Hamas fue recuperado cerca del Hospital Al-Shifa

Israeli soldiers recovered the body of one of the hostages abducted during last month’s Hamas-led attack on Israel from a building next to the Al-Shifa hospital complex in the city of Gaza, the Israeli military said Thursday night.

The body of 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, who lived in Be’eri, a kibbutz near the Gaza border, was found by troops who in recent days took control of much of the hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, and searched inside and underneath it. Israeli officials say the hospital complex houses important Hamas facilities, some in underground bunkers, a claim rejected by Hamas and hospital officials.

The military, in a statement announcing the recovery of her body, did not say how Mrs. Weiss died. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, told journalists that soldiers found weapons belonging to her captors near her remains.

“Yehudit was murdered by terrorists in the Gaza Strip and we were unable to reach her in time,” he said.

Israeli authorities said Hamas and other Palestinian groups took around 240 people hostage during the surprise attack on October 7, which left around 1,200 dead in Israel. The ongoing hostage crisis, involving dozens of people with dual nationality, has stunned the country and complicated Israel’s hopes of toppling Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas has released four Israeli hostages so far, and Israeli troops successfully rescued a 19-year-old Israeli soldier last month. Reportedly, negotiations have progressed this week for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons and a cessation of hostilities for several days.

Israeli troops transferred Mrs. Weiss’s body to Israel for forensic testing, which confirmed her identity, the Israeli military said. Her husband, Shmulik Weiss, was killed in the October 7 attack, Admiral Hagari said.

Her community, Be’eri, a tightly-knit kibbutz of roughly 1,000 residents, was devastated by the Hamas attack. At least 86 residents died in the attack, according to the kibbutz administration, while around 25 are missing, with many believed to have been abducted in Gaza.

The family of Mrs. Weiss said in a video statement after her abduction that she and Mr. Weiss stopped responding to messages around 10:15 a.m. on October 7. Their phones were subsequently tracked to Gaza, said their son Ohad.

“We had a lot of hope that mom would return,” another of their sons, Omer, told journalists Thursday night, upon learning of his mother’s death. “We wished and hoped for it. Unfortunately, it was already too late for us, but perhaps it won’t be for the other families.”

Los soldados israelíes recuperaron el cuerpo de uno de los rehenes secuestrados durante el ataque dirigido por Hamás contra Israel el mes pasado, de un edificio junto al complejo hospitalario Al-Shifa en la ciudad de Gaza, dijo el ejército israelí el jueves por la noche.

El cuerpo de Yehudit Weiss, de 65 años, residente en Be’eri, un kibutz cercano a la frontera con Gaza, fue encontrado por tropas que en los últimos días tomaron el control de gran parte del hospital, el más grande de la Franja de Gaza, y buscaron dentro y debajo del mismo. Los funcionarios israelíes dicen que el complejo hospitalario alberga importantes instalaciones de Hamás, algunas en búnkeres subterráneos, una afirmación rechazada por Hamás y los funcionarios del hospital.

Los militares, en un comunicado anunciando la recuperación de su cuerpo, no dijeron cómo había muerto la señora Weiss. El contraalmirante Daniel Hagari, portavoz militar israelí, dijo a los periodistas que los soldados encontraron armas pertenecientes a sus captores cerca de sus restos.

“Yehudit fue asesinada por terroristas en la Franja de Gaza y no logramos llegar a ella a tiempo”, dijo.

Las autoridades israelíes dijeron que Hamás y otros grupos palestinos tomaron como rehenes a unas 240 personas durante el ataque sorpresa del 7 de octubre que dejó alrededor de 1.200 muertos en Israel. La actual crisis de rehenes, que involucra a docenas de personas con doble nacionalidad, ha asombrado al país y complicado las esperanzas de Israel de derrocar a Hamás en Gaza.

Hamás ha liberado a cuatro rehenes israelíes hasta el momento y las tropas israelíes rescataron con éxito a un soldado israelí de 19 años el mes pasado. Según se informa, esta semana han avanzado las negociaciones para la liberación de 50 rehenes, a cambio de la liberación de los palestinos retenidos en cárceles israelíes y un cese de las hostilidades durante varios días.

Las tropas israelíes transfirieron el cuerpo de la Sra. Weiss a Israel para que funcionarios de salud realizaran pruebas forenses, quienes confirmaron su identidad, dijo el ejército israelí. Su marido, Shmulik Weiss, murió en el ataque del 7 de octubre, dijo el almirante Hagari.

Su comunidad, Be’eri, un kibutz muy unido de aproximadamente 1.000 residentes, quedó devastada por el ataque de Hamás. Al menos 86 residentes murieron en el ataque, según la administración del kibutz, mientras que aproximadamente 25 están desaparecidos, y se cree que muchos de ellos fueron secuestrados en Gaza.

En una declaración en video después de su secuestro, la familia de la Sra. Weiss dijo que ella y el Sr. Weiss dejaron de responder mensajes alrededor de las 10:15 am del 7 de octubre. Posteriormente, sus teléfonos fueron rastreados hasta Gaza, dijo su hijo Ohad.

“Teníamos muchas esperanzas de que mamá volviera”, dijo a los periodistas otro de sus hijos, Omer, el jueves por la noche, tras enterarse de la muerte de su madre. “Lo deseábamos y esperábamos. Lamentablemente, ya era demasiado tarde para nosotros, pero quizás para el resto de las familias no lo sea”.