Informe del lunes – The New York Times

Threat: Iran on The Rise

The Gaza Strip has been bombarded, and Iran, which controls some proxy groups, is becoming increasingly aggressive following attacks on US forces. In a pressured showdown directly with the US twice in the past week, Washington retaliated, and airstrikes are being heavily discussed as an option.

Iran is amping up its nuclear program and is now estimated to have fuel for at least three atomic weapons. U.S. Intelligence officials believe that the necessary enrichment to turn that fuel into bomb-grade material will take several weeks. Although U.S. and European intelligence officials suspect that Tehran does not want a direct conflict with the U.S. or Israel, Tehran seems eager to push the boundaries.

Iran is no longer isolated, and has formed an alliance with Russia and China. This is a new power dynamic.

Ukraine’s Ongoing Struggle

Ukrainian officials reported that at least 11 civilians, including five children were killed by Russian missile strikes.

Both Russia and Ukraine continue to engage in air assaults, creating devastation in both territories. Kyiv has gone after the Russian region of Belgorod in apparent retaliation.

Ukrainian combat medics are utilizing their skills and efforts in attempts to save the lives of soldiers wounded on the battlefield.

Elecciones en Bangladesh

La Primera Ministra de Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, está casi garantizada para su cuarto mandato consecutivo tras una elección con una baja participación. Incidentes de violencia y un ambiente tenso antecedieron a las elecciones, que combinados con un desacuerdo contundente por parte de la oposición, crearon una atmósfera poco propicia para el acto democrático.

THE LATEST NEWS

Around the World

She had no next of kin, no funeral and no further instructions: simply that her ashes be interred at Hartsdale Pet Cemetery, just north of New York City.

But who was this woman who had died more than 2,000 miles away? And why would she be laid to rest at a pet cemetery, all alone?

Lives Lived

Maj. Mike Sadler, a World War II navigator who guided Britain’s first special forces across North Africa, has died at 103.

SPORTS NEWS

The soccer food revolution: The Twitter account influencing it all.

A welcome corrective: The Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup may finally be getting the respect they deserve.

Allez les Canadiens: Officials have been trying to bring back Quebec’s hockey team, a nationalist symbol, for almost 30 years.

Big in 2024: Which PGA Tour and LIV players could star this year?

ARTS AND IDEAS

Las Ambiciones Políticas de Eddie Izzard

Para The New York Times Magazine, David Marchese habló con la comediante Eddie Izzard sobre su incursión en la política británica, su declaración de ser trans y cómo la pérdida de su madre de niña la hizo desconfiar del amor de adulta. Aquí tienes un extracto ligeramente editado. Lee la entrevista completa.

El pasado diciembre, te postulaste por segunda vez, y por segunda vez no ganaste. ¿Qué has aprendido de esos dos esfuerzos?

Solo se aprende del fracaso; nunca se aprende del éxito. Sé que puedo apelar al votante promedio. Todo el mundo vota de manera emocional. Sé que podría ser un buen político.

Pero la pregunta es: ¿qué aprendiste?

Perdón, aquí está mi punto: puedo llegar a las personas. Algunas personas dicen: “Oh, vas a hacer comedia”. Yo digo: “No, Glenda Jackson: muy seria. Ella no actuó en sus años en el Parlamento.” Sé que, una vez que llegue, seré bueno. Si revisas la historia de las personas que llegan al Parlamento, generalmente, lleva varias elecciones. No es inusual.

