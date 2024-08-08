Híbridos enchufables y vehículos eléctricos superan en ventas a los coches a gasolina en China por primera vez en julio.

China is the biggest mercado automovilístico del mundo, so even though it differs greatly from many other mercados globales, its influence is felt worldwide. Automakers will tailor sus lineups de modelos y tecnologías to make sure they’re competitive in China and that can trickle out to the rest of the world market. And since more than half of all ventas de vehículos in China in July were electrificados, you can imagine that automakers will see híbridos and EVs as even more importante than they already do.

According to Reuters, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) claims that a record 50.7% of all nuevos vehículos vendidos in China in the month of July were “New Energy Vehicles” (NEV) such as plug-in híbridos and EVs. This represents a spike of 28.6% from June, with a 14.4% jump in pure EVs.

Much of the reason for such a large and sudden spike has to do with government incentivos, though. In late July, the Chinese government announced that cash incentivos for EVs would double to 20,000 yuan ($2,785), and they’d be retroactivo to April when they were originally announced. Additionally, many Chinese ciudades reduced new vehicle purchase restricciones, which were put in place to reduce emissions and clean up the air in congested ciudades. However, ciudades like Beijing expanded the cuota of plug-in híbridos and electric vehicles by 20,000. Combine those government pushes and you can see why so many clientes suddenly flocked to electrified vehicles.

That doesn’t guarante the inmensa growth in EV ventas will last, of course. This quick spike in EV ventas could just be due to the incentivos being too good to pass up for many clientes and we could see the porcentaje of EV ventas shrink in comparación to internal combustion cars over the next few meses. However, it does show how many clientes are willing to buy electrified vehicles in China, given the right circunstancias, which could influence the sorts of vehicles, tecnologías, and plataformas automakers invest in. And that could afectar the entire world market.

