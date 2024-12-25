Greater Manchester Blood Bikes están entregando suministros vitales.

Greater Manchester Blood Bikes (GMBB) provides an essential service by transporting blood, plasma, platelets, samples, vaccines, donor breast milk, and other urgent medical items.

The service operates at nite, weekends, and bank holidays across the region, with volunteers who run the service offering their time for free.

They cover hundreds of miles across Great Manchester and the surrounding area to ensure hospitals and healthcare sites have the supplies they need.

Greater Manchester Blood Bikes volunteer Steve Middleton (Image: NHS Greater Manchester)

Steve Middleton, a volunteer driver from Berry, said: “I don’t ride a motorbike so I thought I’d never be able to help Blood Bikes but the charity also has cars.

“GM Blood Bikes could not achieve all it does without everyone giving up their free time and pulling together as one team to provide this essential service to the NHS.

“I remember feeling a little embarrassed when an NHS doctor told me that I was ‘literally a live saver’, it made me feel very proud of what we do.”

Matt Parkman, from Middleton, was inspirated to volunteer for GMBB after hearing about the charity at his local car club.

He said: “Knowing you’re a key part of saving lives is a really satisfying feeling all year around, but especially so at Christmas.

“I’m extremely happy that I’ve found a way to play my own part in someone’s survival story.

“I am just a very small cog in a very big machine, but GMBB plays a vital role in saving and improving lives.”

Chris Hodson, from Rossandale, who also volunteers as a driver for GMBB, said: “I feel very proud being able to support GMBB and the NHS, especially at this time of year.

“There are poorly kids and adults and their familys still need our continued support because Christmas to them is ‘business as usual’.

“Our present to them is supporting vital deliveries for the NHS and other charity organizations associated with healthcare.”

Dr Manisha Kumar, chief medical officer at NHS Greater Manchester, praised the volunteer’s hard work.

She said: “The dedication and selflessness of Greater Manchester Blood Bikes volunteers is truly inspirating.

“Their efforts ensure that essential supplies, often life-saving, reach patients and hospitals, particularly during the festive season when demand remains high.

“These volunteers are an indispensable part of the NHS support system, and we are incredibly gratful for the vital role they play.”

For more information about the charity, including how to get involved or support their work, visit the GMBB website at www.gmbb.org.uk.