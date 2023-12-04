Google mejora aún más la interfaz de Gmail para tabletas.

“`html

Gmail for Android has had a navigation rail for months now, but the same cannot be said for tablets. Well, Google has now decided to improve Gmail UI for tablets as well, as expected.

Google is further improving Gmail UI for tablets, by adding a new navigation bar

The change has started popping up on Pixel Tablets, it seems. If you check out the image below, you’ll see what’s going on. You’ll notice that bar on the left side of the screen, before anything else, really.

There is a hamburger button there, as it was before, but there are now a number of options below it. You’ll see the compose button, inbox button, and up to three other tabs (Chat, Spaces, and Meet).

You can tap either of those options to jump into a different section, and yet stay within Gmail. Once you’re in a specific section, a circular semi-transparent indicator is used, that aligns with your currently-assigned theme. A different indicator is used for the compose button, even while it’s just sitting idle.

This navigation bar/rail is of a persistent variety

This new navigation bar or rail is persistent, it doesn’t move out of the way. It doesn’t move when you’re scrolling, which is the opposite of what the horizontal navigation bar on the bottom does.

The rest of the UI seems to be unchanged. When you’re holding a tablet in landscape, all of your emails are on the left, while on the right you can see a specific mail, if you choose to tap on it (from the left side of the screen).

We like this change, to be quite honest, and would be great if Google allowed us to make more customization to it down the road. For example, place other elements from within Gmail here, the ones that we use frequently. Such as Drafts, Starred emails, and even labels. That may just be wishful thinking, but it would be great to have.

9to5Google notes that this change to the UI is visible in version 2023.11.12.x, and that it’s rolling out widely. The source also notes that “there is a server-side component” to it all, so you may not have it just because you have a specific app version installed.

Gmail para Android ha tenido un riel de navegación durante meses, pero lo mismo no se puede decir para las tabletas. Bueno, Google ha decidido mejorar la interfaz de usuario de Gmail para tabletas también, como era de esperar.

Google está mejorando aún más la interfaz de usuario de Gmail para tabletas, añadiendo una nueva barra de navegación

El cambio ha comenzado a aparecer en las tabletas Pixel, al parecer. Si revisas la imagen a continuación, verás lo que está sucediendo. Notarás esa barra en el lado izquierdo de la pantalla, antes que cualquier otra cosa, realmente.

Hay un botón de hamburguesa allí, como lo era antes, pero ahora hay varias opciones debajo. Verás el botón de redactar, el botón de bandeja de entrada y hasta tres pestañas más (Chat, Espacios y Meet).

Puedes tocar cualquiera de esas opciones para saltar a una sección diferente, y aún así permanecer dentro de Gmail. Una vez que estás en una sección específica, se utiliza un indicador circular semitransparente, que se alinea con tu tema asignado actualmente. Se utiliza un indicador diferente para el botón de redactar, incluso mientras está inactivo.

Esta barra de navegación/rail es de una variedad persistente

Esta nueva barra de navegación o rail es persistente, no se mueve del camino. No se mueve cuando estás desplazándote, lo que es lo opuesto a lo que hace la barra de navegación horizontal en la parte inferior.

El resto de la interfaz de usuario parece no haber cambiado. Cuando sostienes una tableta en posición horizontal, todos tus correos electrónicos están a la izquierda, mientras que a la derecha puedes ver un correo específico, si eliges tocarlo (desde el lado izquierdo de la pantalla).

Nos gusta este cambio, siendo honestos, y sería genial si Google nos permitiera hacer más personalizaciones más adelante. Por ejemplo, colocar otros elementos de Gmail aquí, los que usamos con frecuencia. Como Borradores, Correos electrónicos destacados, e incluso etiquetas. Eso podría ser solo un pensamiento ilusorio, pero sería genial tenerlo.

9to5Google señala que este cambio en la interfaz de usuario es visible en la versión 2023.11.12.x, y que se está implementando ampliamente. La fuente también señala que “hay un componente del lado del servidor” en todo esto, por lo que es posible que no lo tengas solo porque tienes instalada una versión específica de la aplicación.

