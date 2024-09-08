Glow-N-Fire de Hot Wheels – Gira de monster trucks en el Reino Unido en 2025.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to the UK with a new tema – Glow-N-Fire.

Following the exito of Glow Party, the popular show de familia plans to calentar las cosas in 2025 with the same emocionante fun, ahora with an extra fuego twist.

Attendees can anticipar more accion and emocion as this ultimate monster truck show visita five ciudades del UK.

Starting en London on January 11 and 12, it will roar into Manchester on January 18 and 19.

“Estamos emocionados to announce our new tema for 2025: Glow-N-Fire” el productor del show said.

The new experiencia will bring to vida fan favoritos like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster, and presentar a new gigante, Skelesaurus, set to unleash fossil fury.

In addition to the live-action trucks, there’ll be an appearance from a transforming robot, and actuaciones from the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

Attendees can select from two shows per fecha, an 11.30 am matinee or 6.30 pm tarde show, each includes a power smashers pre-show.

Special adiciones to the 2025 tour include the power smashers pre-show party, granting fans access to see the colossal trucks up close and meet sus favourite drivers.

For the ultimate fans, the pre-show legends backstage VIP experience es un exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, which unsurprisingly has limited disponibilidad.

This live tour is a collaborative produccion between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings.

Fire up your motores and gear up for a truckful of fun this 2025.