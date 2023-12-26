Gazatíes buscan cuerpos mientras israelíes también calculan costos y consideran alto el fuego.

The news that Israel’s war cabinet is to discuss a proposal from Egypt to end the Gaza war, according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, comes at a critical time as the death toll rises and the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis continues to escalate. Activities will unfold this week in the Middle East.

While Gazans searched for bodies after the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health reported that Israeli raids on Al-Maghazi had killed more than 70 people, Hamas claimed its fighters have inflicted heavy losses on Israeli forces, while Western media reports partly agree with these claims.

Officials from Islamic Jihad, an ally of the militant Palestinian organization Hamas in Gaza, were quoted by the Jerusalem Post as saying that talks in Cairo would focus on “ways to end the Israeli aggression on our people” amid the worsening violence.

On the contrary, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his nation will “deepen the fight in the coming days,” seemingly dashing any hope of an immediate cessation. He expressed his determination to continue fighting until Hamas had been entirely defeated, according to recent news reports.

Large parts of Gaza have been destroyed during the Israeli offensive, causing the deaths of over 20,400 people, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. A large proportion of the 2.2 million inhabitants have fled their homes, resulting in one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent times, with total havoc.”

According to UN figures, more than 33,000 people live in Al-Maghazi. The Israeli army said it was investigating the reports from Gaza as the crisis in the region dramatically unfolds.

Renewed calls for peace come after the attacks on Israel on October 7th, which led to the Israeli army’s offensive to eliminate Hamas from Gaza and the worst massacre in the country’s history, with around 1,200 people killed and approximately 240 people taken hostage, escalating the long-standing conflict.

At the moment, the Palestinians continue to fight against the odds. Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reports that 156 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the two-month ground offensive following the attacks on Israel. The brutal conflict shows no signs of abating as the carnage continues for now.

Al-Jazeera recently reported that Islamic Jihad had announced on Monday that it would continue to fight in response to the bloodshed.

The highest representative of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, expressed solidarity with the people in the Gaza Strip and Israel at a Christmas midnight mass in Bethlehem. Pope Francis also made a call for the end to the violence and a lasting solution to the ongoing armed hostilities in his recent Christmas message.

The conflict between Palestinians and Israelis has captured the attention of the world as the violence continues to grip the region into a period of deep uncertainty, unsettling the wider global community.

**Spanish translation:

El gabinete de guerra de Israel discutirá una propuesta de Egipto para poner fin a la guerra de Gaza, según el periódico Jerusalem Post publicó el lunes, mientras los palestinos e israelíes continúan contando el costo del conflicto

Mientras los habitantes de Gaza buscaban cuerpos después de que el Ministerio de Salud controlado por Hamas afirmó que los ataques israelíes en Al-Maghazi habían matado a más de 70 personas, Hamas dijo que sus combatientes han infligido graves pérdidas de vidas a las fuerzas israelíes. Los llamados a la paz se intensifican mientras la cifra de muertos aumenta, y entre este cúmulo de esfuerzos el Jerusalem Post cita a un funcionario de la Yihad Islámica. El periódico Times of Israel informó que los funcionarios israelíes confirmaron que Egipto había presentado una nueva propuesta de alto el fuego y la liberación de más rehenes israelíes en la Franja de Gaza

En una declaración publicada el lunes por la noche, Hamas dijo que no se conformará con un alto el fuego temporal, y en cambio pide un alto el fuego permanente. “Queremos enfatizar que no habrá negociaciones sin un fin completo a la agresión”, dijo Hamas. Sin embargo, el primer ministro de Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, dijo durante una visita el lunes que su país “profundizará la lucha en los próximos días”, lo que aparentemente desvanece las esperanzas de un cese inmediato. Netanyahu declaró el domingo que continuarían luchando hasta que Hamas haya sido completamente derrotado. Más de 1,200 personas murieron el 7 de octubre, entre ellas 240 rehenes, algunos de los cuales fueron liberados durante un breve alto el fuego. Grandes partes de Gaza han sido destruidas durante la ofensiva israelí, causando la muerte de innumerables personas, y una parte considerable de los 2.2 millones de habitantes han huido de sus hogares, lo que ha llevado a una de las peores crisis humanitarias en tiempos recientes, causando caos total. La crisis en la región se agrava continuamente.

Al-Jazeera informó recientemente que la Yihad Islámica anunció el lunes que seguiría luchando en respuesta a la matanza. El conflicto entre palestinos e israelíes ha captado la atención del mundo mientras la violencia continúa asolando la región e instalando una atmósfera de gran incertidumbre, perturbando a la comunidad mundial.