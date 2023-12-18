Flappy Dird: Flappy Bird implementado en el buscador de MacOSORFlappy Dird: Flappy Bird implementado en el Finder de MacOS







Title of the document

I made a game. It’s called Flappy Dird. It’s Flappy Bird inside MacOS Finder. ad placements start at $2,000 It has instructions, high score tracking, and marquee banner ads. You double-click to start a game and select any file in the window to jump. It runs at 4 frames a second and can’t run much faster. It occasionally drops inputs for reasons that you’ll understand if you finish this blog. I’m going to lay out how Flappy Dird works and how it got there. Head to the github repo if you want to check out the code or play the game yourself. The original idea for Flappy Dird came when I noticed that Finder had a “Date Last Opened” field for directories. I knew that the atime (file access time) field was controversial (updating an inode on every file read is expensive!) and wanted to learn how similar date last opened was. I found a few things: The field only updated when opened via Finder; cding didn’t update the timestamp. The field did update if you made a symlink to a directory and then double-clicked that symlink within Finder. The field was accessible (with second-level precision) via mdls This got me pretty excited! I like putting games in weird places, and I realized I could combine those three facts to make a button! The basic idea: Create a directory dir. Inside dir make a directory button that symlinks back to dir…











Título del documento

Hice un juego. Se llama Flappy Dird. Es Flappy Bird dentro de MacOS Finder. colocaciones de anuncios comienzan en $2,000 Tiene instrucciones, seguimiento de puntaje alto y anuncios en forma de banner marquesina. Doble clic para iniciar un juego y seleccione cualquier archivo en la ventana para saltar. Funciona a 4 cuadros por segundo y no puede ejecutarse mucho más rápido. A veces deja de recibir entradas por razones que entenderá si termina de leer esta publicación. Voy a detallar cómo funciona Flappy Dird y cómo llegó allí. Dirígete al repositorio de GitHub si deseas revisar el código o jugar el juego tú mismo. La idea original de Flappy Dird surgió cuando noté que Finder tenía un campo “Fecha de último acceso” para directorios. Sabía que el campo atime (tiempo de acceso a archivos) era controvertido (¡actualizar un inodo en cada lectura de archivo es costoso!) y quería aprender qué tan similar era la fecha de último acceso. Encontré algunas cosas…



