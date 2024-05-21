El Met Office emite advertencias meteorológicas por tormentas eléctricas y lluvia.

La Oficina Mete thinks has issued varios weather advertencias que estará en lugar a través de la mayoría del país from Tuesday (May 21) hasta Thursday (May 23).

Estas weather advertencias vienen como tormentas eléctricas y heavy rain get set para golpear el Reino Unido con some áreas to get up to 150mm of rain en los próximos días.

También hay la posibilidad de flooding, power outages, daño a buildings y peligro para life.

Heavy rain y thunderstorms will affect partes del Reino Unido durante los próximos few días

Qué esperar de the yellow weather warnings en el Reino Unido

Thunderstorms (Martes, May 21)

La Oficina Met issued un número de weather warnings a través del Reino Unido debido a thunderstorms que could cause disruptions y flooding.

Esta weather advertencia estará en place from 12pm until 9pm on Tuesday (May 21).

Los thunderstorms associated con the yellow weather warning también could cause:

Spray y sudden flooding que could lead to difficult driving conditions y some road closures

Delays y cancellations to tren y bus services como resultado de flooding y lightning strikes

Power cuts y disruptions to other services

Flooding

Daño a some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail o strong winds

Un portavoz de la Oficina Met added: “Heavy showers y thunderstorms se espera que se desarrollen durante la tarde a través de partes de southwest England, Wales y the West Midlands before slowly dying out durante la noche.

“Many places will miss the worst, but where they do develop, some slow-moving y intense downpours son posibles, dando accumulations de 20-30 mm en around 1 hour, y una menor probabilidad de 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours en unos cuantos locations.

“Frequent lightning strikes y hail también son posibles.”

Thunderstorms son probable que se desarrollen en partes del Reino Unido this afternoon

Heavy rain y flooding (Miércoles a Jueves, May 22 and 23)

La Oficina Met también ha issued yellow weather warnings a través del país para heavy rain y flooding que estará en place from tan temprano como 12.15am on Wednesday (May 22) and concluding tan tarde como 11.59pm on Thursday (May 23).

La heavy rain asociada con the yellow weather warning también es probable que cause:

Some communities to be cut off por flooded roads

Spray y flooding que could lead to difficult driving conditions y some road closures

Flooding could lead to daño a buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater, causando un peligro para life

Delays o cancellations to tren y bus services

Un portavoz de la Oficina Met added: “Se espera que se desarrolle un área de rain a través del este y centro de England y luego se mueva hacia el noroeste para afectar al norte de England y north Wales durante Wednesday afternoon.

“El área de rain podría then become slow-moving, heavy y persistente, especialmente sobre north-facing hills, before clearing durante Thursday morning.

“Existe mucha incertidumbre sobre exactamente where the heaviest rain ocurrirá y esta warning es probable que sea updated.

“Many places verán 30-40 mm of rain, mientras que unas pocas áreas pueden recibir 60-80 mm.

“También hay una pequeña probabilidad de que unas cuantas upland areas could ver totales mucho más altos, en el orden de 100-150 mm.”

Dónde esperar thunderstorms y heavy rain en el Reino Unido

Las yellow weather warnings para thunderstorms on Tuesday estarán en place in:

Thunderstorms a través de East Anglia y southeast England Tuesday 1200 – 2359

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bristol

Cornwall

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Plymouth

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Torbay

Wiltshire

Gales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

Oeste de Ingla

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Luton

Norfolk

Southend-on-Sea

Suffolk

Thurrock

London & South East England

Bracknell Forest

Brighton and Hove

Buckinghamshire

East Sussex

Greater London

Hampshire

Kent

Medway

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Reading

Slough

Southampton

Surrey

West Berkshire

West Sussex

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

Northern Ireland

County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Fermanagh

County Londonderry

County Tyrone

Mientras que las heavy rain y flood warnings on Wednesday and Thursday estarán en place in:

Rain a través de central y northern England and North Wales Wednesday 0015 – Thursday 0600

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Norfolk

Peterborough

London & South East England

Milton Keynes

North East England

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Redcar and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Tees

Sunderland

North West England

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Halton

Lancashire

Merseyside

Warrington

Gales

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Powys

Wrexham

West Midlands

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

Yorkshire & Humber

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

North Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

York

Rain a través de southern y eastern parts of Scotland Wednesday 1200 – Thursday 1800

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

Para weather warnings y/o forecast visit the Met Office website.