El Met Office emite advertencias meteorológicas por tormentas eléctricas y lluvia.

La Oficina Mete thinks has issued varios weather advertencias que estará en lugar a través de la mayoría del país from Tuesday (May 21) hasta Thursday (May 23).
Estas weather advertencias vienen como tormentas eléctricas y heavy rain get set para golpear el Reino Unido con some áreas to get up to 150mm of rain en los próximos días.
También hay la posibilidad de flooding, power outages, daño a buildings y peligro para life.
Heavy rain y thunderstorms will affect partes del Reino Unido durante los próximos few días ⛈️
Qué esperar de the yellow weather warnings en el Reino Unido
Thunderstorms (Martes, May 21)
La Oficina Met issued un número de weather warnings a través del Reino Unido debido a thunderstorms que could cause disruptions y flooding.
Esta weather advertencia estará en place from 12pm until 9pm on Tuesday (May 21).
Los thunderstorms associated con the yellow weather warning también could cause:
Spray y sudden flooding que could lead to difficult driving conditions y some road closures
Delays y cancellations to tren y bus services como resultado de flooding y lightning strikes
Power cuts y disruptions to other services
Flooding
Daño a some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail o strong winds
Un portavoz de la Oficina Met added: “Heavy showers y thunderstorms se espera que se desarrollen durante la tarde a través de partes de southwest England, Wales y the West Midlands before slowly dying out durante la noche.
“Many places will miss the worst, but where they do develop, some slow-moving y intense downpours son posibles, dando accumulations de 20-30 mm en around 1 hour, y una menor probabilidad de 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours en unos cuantos locations.
“Frequent lightning strikes y hail también son posibles.”
Heavy rain y flooding (Miércoles a Jueves, May 22 and 23)
La Oficina Met también ha issued yellow weather warnings a través del país para heavy rain y flooding que estará en place from tan temprano como 12.15am on Wednesday (May 22) and concluding tan tarde como 11.59pm on Thursday (May 23).
La heavy rain asociada con the yellow weather warning también es probable que cause:
Some communities to be cut off por flooded roads
Spray y flooding que could lead to difficult driving conditions y some road closures
Flooding could lead to daño a buildings
Fast flowing or deep floodwater, causando un peligro para life
Delays o cancellations to tren y bus services
Un portavoz de la Oficina Met added: “Se espera que se desarrolle un área de rain a través del este y centro de England y luego se mueva hacia el noroeste para afectar al norte de England y north Wales durante Wednesday afternoon.
“El área de rain podría then become slow-moving, heavy y persistente, especialmente sobre north-facing hills, before clearing durante Thursday morning.
“Existe mucha incertidumbre sobre exactamente where the heaviest rain ocurrirá y esta warning es probable que sea updated.
“Many places verán 30-40 mm of rain, mientras que unas pocas áreas pueden recibir 60-80 mm.
“También hay una pequeña probabilidad de que unas cuantas upland areas could ver totales mucho más altos, en el orden de 100-150 mm.”
Dónde esperar thunderstorms y heavy rain en el Reino Unido
Las yellow weather warnings para thunderstorms on Tuesday estarán en place in:
South West England
Bath and North East Somerset
Bristol
Cornwall
Devon
Dorset
Gloucestershire
North Somerset
Plymouth
Somerset
South Gloucestershire
Torbay
Wiltshire
Gales
Blaenau Gwent
Bridgend
Caerphilly
Cardiff
Carmarthenshire
Ceredigion
Conwy
Denbighshire
Gwynedd
Merthyr Tydfil
Monmouthshire
Neath Port Talbot
Newport
Pembrokeshire
Powys
Rhondda Cynon Taf
Swansea
Torfaen
Vale of Glamorgan
Wrexham
Oeste de Ingla
Bedford
Cambridgeshire
Central Bedfordshire
Essex
Hertfordshire
Luton
Norfolk
Southend-on-Sea
Suffolk
Thurrock
London & South East England
Bracknell Forest
Brighton and Hove
Buckinghamshire
East Sussex
Greater London
Hampshire
Kent
Medway
Milton Keynes
Oxfordshire
Portsmouth
Reading
Slough
Southampton
Surrey
West Berkshire
West Sussex
Windsor and Maidenhead
Wokingham
Northern Ireland
County Antrim
County Armagh
County Down
County Fermanagh
County Londonderry
County Tyrone
Mientras que las heavy rain y flood warnings on Wednesday and Thursday estarán en place in:
East Midlands
Derby
Derbyshire
Leicester
Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
Northamptonshire
Nottingham
Nottinghamshire
Rutland
East of England
Bedford
Cambridgeshire
Central Bedfordshire
Norfolk
Peterborough
London & South East England
Milton Keynes
North East England
Darlington
Durham
Gateshead
Hartlepool
Middlesbrough
Newcastle upon Tyne
North Tyneside
Northumberland
Redcar and Cleveland
South Tyneside
Stockton-on-Tees
Sunderland
North West England
Blackburn with Darwen
Blackpool
Cheshire East
Cheshire West and Chester
Cumbria
Greater Manchester
Halton
Lancashire
Merseyside
Warrington
Gales
Ceredigion
Conwy
Denbighshire
Flintshire
Gwynedd
Isle of Anglesey
Powys
Wrexham
West Midlands
Shropshire
Staffordshire
Stoke-on-Trent
Telford and Wrekin
Warwickshire
West Midlands Conurbation
Worcestershire
Yorkshire & Humber
East Riding of Yorkshire
Kingston upon Hull
North East Lincolnshire
North Lincolnshire
North Yorkshire
South Yorkshire
West Yorkshire
York
Central, Tayside & Fife
Angus
Clackmannanshire
Dundee
Falkirk
Fife
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Grampian
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
Dumfries and Galloway
East Lothian
Edinburgh
Midlothian Council
Scottish Borders
West Lothian
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
East Ayrshire
East Renfrewshire
Glasgow
North Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire
Para weather warnings y/o forecast visit the Met Office website.