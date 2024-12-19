El ejecutivo de Intuitive Machines, Steven Vontur, vende acciones por valor de $12,298 según Investing.com.

“

Steven Vontur, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR), recently sold 946 shares of the company’s Class A Common Stock. The shares were sold at a price of $13.00 each, totaling $12,298. Following the transaction, Vontur holds 115,336 shares directly. This sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which Vontur adopted on September 12, 2024.The transaction comes as LUNR, currently valued at $1.85 billion, has demonstrated remarkable momentum with a 257% surge over the past six months. According to InvestingPro analysis, the company maintains a strong financial position with more cash than debt, though current metrics suggest the stock is trading above its Fair Value. InvestingPro subscribers have access to 13 additional key insights about LUNR, along with comprehensive financial health metrics and detailed valuation analysis.

In other recent news, Intuitive Machines has seen significant financial and operational developments. The company’s Q3 2024 revenue surged to $58.5 million, marking a 359% increase from the previous year. This growth was largely attributed to lunar delivery missions and the acquisition of the Near Space Network Services (NSNS) contract, potentially contributing up to $4.82 billion over the next decade.

Furthermore, the firm recently priced a public offering of approximately 9.52 million shares, managed by underwriters including BofA Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald, Barclays (LON:), Stifel, and Roth Capital Partners (WA:). A private placement agreement was also made with Boryung Corporation for the sale of additional shares. The combined net proceeds from both the public offering and the private placement are anticipated to be around $104.25 million.

Several analyst firms have adjusted their stock price targets for Intuitive Machines. Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $12.50, while Benchmark increased its target to $16.00, both maintaining a Buy rating on the stock. These adjustments reflect the company’s strong growth trajectory and future revenue-generating projects.

Intuitive Machines has also announced its upcoming lunar missions, IM-2, IM-3, and IM-4, as part of a broader strategy to establish a sustained presence on the Moon and provide commercial lunar transportation services. These recent developments underscore the company’s commitment to advancing lunar exploration and its potential to capitalize on the growing interest in space-related activities.

