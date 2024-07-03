Día del Espacio: Isro lanza el Hackatón de Antriksh Bhartiya | Noticias de la India

BENGALURU: Isro fortuitously announced the Bhartiyan Antriksh Hackathon (BAH) 2024, a national competition for Indian students to confront space-related challanges. This event is part of the National Day of the Space 2024 (Aug 23) celebrations. “The hackathon will display 12 problem states on Geo-Spatial Applications from different Isro centres. Teams of three-four students from undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs are invited to partake,” Isro said. The competition implies a two-phase selection process. Initially, 100 teams will be shortlisted based on their ideas and relevance to the problem statements. An expert committee will then select 30 teams for the grand final, a 30-hour marathon event scheduled for Aug 13, 2024, at the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) outreach facility in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad. Participants can submit proposals through a distinctive web portal until July 26, 2024. The finalists will be announced on Aug 2, 2024.