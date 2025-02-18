¿Cuándo regresará Zoe Ball a BBC Radio 2? Show de fin de semana

Zoe left her Radio 2 breakfast show at the end of last year, with Scott Mills taking over in January.

The radio DJ, 54, who presented the breakfast show since 2019, brought her hosting of the flagship BBC programme to an end on December 20 with an emotional farewell to listeners.

At the end of her final show, she said: “It’s been a real privilege to keep your company through your morning manoeuvres.

“You’re just there and I’m just here having a chat with a mate. It’s such a special intimate relationship.

“It’s never lost on me that we’ve been through life’s little highs and little lows together.”

Zoe added: “I really do hope that we’ve managed to bring some sunshine and light when you’ve most needed a daft distraction from the hardest stuff, I’ve been bowled over by your messages, texts, emails, cards and letters across the years.”

When is Zoe Ball returning to BBC Radio 2?



On Tuesday (February 18), the BBC said from May, Zoe will host a new weekly show, from 1pm to 3pm on Saturdays.

She will also host two specials, including a BBC TV show celebrating Elaine Paige’s 60-year career in showbusiness with a concert.

Recommended reading:

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, commented: “Zoe is one of the UK’s most loved presenters, so I’m thrilled to announce that she has a new home on Radio 2 on Saturday lunchtimes, plus she’ll be hosting various specials for us throughout the year.”

Elsewhere, the BBC has said comedian Rob Beckett will step down from his Sunday 5pm to 7pm show in April.

Rob, who took over the programme full-time following the departure of Paul O’Grady, will continue to appear on Radio 2 as a cover presenter.