Correa de reloj Apple con cargador inalámbrico integrado.

Wear your Apple Watch charger on your wrist with the PowerBand.

Photo: Cult of Mac Deals

The PowerBand is a sporty Apple Watch band that comes with a built-in magnetic Apple Watch charger. The clever design will help you deal with two of the smartwatch’s most annoying shortcomings: its so-so battery life and the fact that you can only top up the Apple Watch battery using a specific type of charger.

Right now, you can snag a PowerBand for only $39.99 (regularly $49.99).

PowerBand: A hidden Apple Watch charger on your wrist

Compatible with any Apple Watch, the PowerBand is constructed from an elastic nylon weave with an ultra-thin feel. Designed to fit almost any size wrist, a simple tug on its straps will adjust it. That makes it easy to secure a comfortable fit.

What’s most astonishing about the PowerBand is its built-in magnetic charger. Ingeniously integrated into the band itself, it boasts an ultra-thin, lightweight design. And it’s made of aluminum for extra durability.

To charge your Apple Watch, just flip out the PowerBand’s hidden USB connector. (Don’t worry: It’s both rugged and flexible.) Then you simply connect the PowerBand’s charger to a power adapter or your MacBook. Put your Apple Watch on the charger, and you’re on your way to a full battery.

Save on an Apple Watch band with a built-in charging pad

The PowerBand stands out as an incredible solution for those who need to stay connected without feeling weighed down.

The PowerBand Apple Watch band with a built-in wireless charging pad

