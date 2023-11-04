Controversia causada por incómodo beso del Ministro en la Cumbre de la UE

Croatia’s foreign minister, Gordan Grlić-Radman, ignited a wave of controversy during an EU ministers meeting in Berlin on Thursday. The cause of the uproar was his greeting to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock – a friendly kiss. After shaking hands with Baerbock, Grlić-Radman leaned in for the traditional gesture, which immediately drew criticisms from various Croatian media outlets.

Prominent women’s rights activist Rada Boric deemed the incident “highly inappropriate” and openly criticized the foreign minister in her remarks. Grlić-Radman, however, stood by his actions, defending the moment as a “warm, human approach to a colleague.” He acknowledged that it may have been perceived as an awkward moment and extended an apology “to whoever took it that way.”

As for Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister has yet to comment on the incident. The repercussions and public opinion surrounding this incident remain uncertain.