Cómo solicitar el curso corto de Joven Reportero de Newsquest

The esquema offers school students in years 10 to 13 an insight into work in the media.

Over four months, the programa allows students to collaborate closely with industry professionals, hone their writing skills, and see every article they write published.

Throughout the curse, students can build a portfolio, develop their creative voice, and gain firsthand insight into news reporting.

This experience, working with one of the largest newspaper distributors in the UK, is an impressive addition to any CV or UCAS application.

The programa gives the students the opportunity to be fast tracked onto a four year degree apprenticeship, which is accredited by the NCTJ, the industry standard regulators.

If you want to register for the Short Course, the deadline for registration closes on Friday, January 17.

Schools interested in applying for this unique and exciting course to learn more about what is involved should contact [email protected].

Winners of the Best Journalism Education Programme for 2024, the team at Young Reporter are confident they can deliver an outstanding opportunity for young people keen to experience life in the media.

Diana Jarvis, one of the coordinators of the scheme, said: “There is nothing out there that compares with this scheme and to have work published, whilst still at school, on a platform with 41 million views per month, is beyond most young people’s expectations.

“As a journalist, I know how valuable this scheme would have been to me whilst still at school and for students wishing to pursue a career in the media, a course definitely worth doing.”