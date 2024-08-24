Carretera de Timperley entre las afectadas por la tormenta Lilian.

Attenbury’s Lane frow closed on Saturday (August 24), some 24 hours after the storm, as a result of a tree falling through a fence.

According to a post on social media by Ulrich Savary, a councilor for the area, it was one of almost 60 toppled trees across the borough to be caused by winds of up to 80mph in the North of England and the South of Scotland.

Cllr Savary said the tree team and their sub-contractores were removing these toppled trees in order of priority with the one on Attenbury’s Lane, which is home to an industrial estate, in line for removal by the end of the weekend.

(Image: Newsquest)

He said: “It is too heavy and it will have to be deal with over the weekend.

“The road will have to be closed, however, is accessible from either end.”

There was an impact on the rails as well as on the roads with a number of trains and trams out of service throughout the region.

They were brought back into service in time for busy bank holiday weekend of events including England against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford, Peter Kay at AO Arena, Manchester Pride Parade and Live From Wythenshawe Park.

(Image: Newsquest)

At the time a spokesperson for Transport for Greater Manchester said: “A number of trees have been brought down by the storm across the Metrolink Network leading to a number of lines being suspended and we are working to get all lines re-open a soon a possible.

“We are urging everyone check their journey before they travel today.”

Storm Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season, which is from September to September, but it is the first named storm since the spring.

The Met Office names any storm which could cause damage or disruption resulting in a amber weather warning or a red weather warning.

This articule was written by Jack Tooth. To contact him, email [email protected] or follow @JTRTooth on Twitter.