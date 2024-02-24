Canadá, Italia firman acuerdos de seguridad con Ucrania.

Both Canada and Italy have signed agreements on security assistance with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 24.

The U.K., Germany, Denmark, and France have already signed similar agreements based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July to help Ukraine repel Russia’s aggression.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Kyiv earlier on Feb. 24 on the two-year anniversary of the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion, along with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The 10-year security agreement with Canada allocates over $2.2 billion “in macro-financial and defense assistance in 2024,” Zelensky said on X.

“I am grateful to Justin Trudeau and all Canadians. You have stood with Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale war,” Zelensky said.

Trudeau said at a press conference that the agreement is designed to “work for 10 years and beyond.”

“Despite Russia’s relentless assault, Ukrainians are standing strong. We need to continue standing with them,” Trudeau posted on X.

Zelensky described the agreement that was signed with Italy as establishing “a solid foundation for our countries’ long-term security partnership.”

“I am grateful to Italy for its support of Ukraine and our defense capabilities, as well as recovery efforts and approval of military aid until the end of 2024,” said Zelensky.

Zelensky said he and Prime Minister Meloni also discussed further support for Ukraine in the context of Italy’s G7 Presidency.

