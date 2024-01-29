Biden promete tomar represalias tras ataque contra fuerzas estadounidenses en Jordania.

Today was the day that President Biden and his team had feared for more than three months, the day that the attacks by Iranian proxy groups on American troops in the Middle East turned deadly and intensified the pressure on the president to respond. With three American service members killed and two dozen more injured by a drone in Jordan, Mr. Biden must decide how far he is willing to go in terms of retaliation at the risk of a wider war that he has sought to avoid since the current Middle East crisis began.

Hoy fue el día que tanto el equipo de Joe Biden temía desde hace más de tres meses cuando ataques de varias minorías iraníes en las tropas estadounidenses en el medio oriente se volvieron mortales y aumentaron la presión en el presidente a responder. Con tres miembros del servicio estadounidense muertos y dos docenas más heridos por un dron en Jordania, se le forzó a tomar una decisión en cuanto a cuan lejos está dispuesto a llegar en términos de represalia a costa de la posibilidad de que se desate una guerra más amplia.

Many have argued that President Biden’s foreign policy decisions are affecting the Middle East crisis.

Muchos han sostenido que la política exterior del Presidente Biden está afectando la la crisis en Oriente Medio.