Aumentaron los crímenes de odio antisemitas el mes pasado en la ciudad de Nueva York

The New York Police Department is on the lookout for perpetrators who painted “Hamas” and anti-Semitic graffiti on several apartment buildings in the Upper East Side last month, amidst a surge in hate crimes targeting the Jewish community.

The neighborhood has a significant Jewish population, and the vandalism, being investigated as a hate crime, was first reported by The Daily News.

The incident occurred on Oct. 9, just two days after Hamas fighters in Israel killed over 1,400 people and captured more than 200, according to the New York Police Department.

Since the start of the war, there has been an increase in anti-Semitic and other biased crimes, causing unease among both Jewish and Arab New Yorkers. The total number of hate crimes in New York City in October more than doubled compared to the previous October, with anti-Jewish incidents more than tripling.

In total, there were 101 biased incidents in the city last month, with 69 directed at Jews, according to the police department. There were also eight hate crimes against Muslims, compared to zero the previous October. However, hate crimes in the city are down nearly 10% for the year so far.

Earlier this week, lawmakers in New York introduced a bill to expand the range of offenses that can be prosecuted as hate crimes and to close existing loopholes in the laws. This legislation is a response to what State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal referred to as “an unprecedented rise in bias-motivated crimes against Jewish, Muslim, Asian American and L.G.B.T.Q. people.”

Now in Spanish:

El Departamento de Policía de Nueva York está buscando a los responsables que pintaron “Hamas” y grafitis antisemitas en varios edificios de apartamentos en la Upper East Side el mes pasado, en medio de un aumento en los crímenes de odio dirigidos a la comunidad judía.

El vecindario tiene una importante población judía, y el vandalismo, que está siendo investigado como un crimen de odio, fue reportado por primera vez por The Daily News.

El incidente ocurrió el 9 de octubre, justo dos días después de que combatientes de Hamas en Israel mataran a más de 1,400 personas y capturaran a más de 200, según el Departamento de Policía de Nueva York.

Desde el inicio de la guerra, ha habido un aumento en los crímenes antisemitas y otros crímenes sesgados, causando malestar tanto entre los neoyorquinos judíos como árabes. El número total de crímenes de odio en la ciudad de Nueva York en octubre se duplicó con creces en comparación con octubre del año anterior, con incidentes antisemitas que se triplicaron.

En total, hubo 101 incidentes sesgados en la ciudad el mes pasado, con 69 dirigidos a judíos, según el departamento de policía. También hubo ocho crímenes de odio contra musulmanes, en comparación con cero el octubre anterior. Sin embargo, los crímenes de odio en la ciudad han disminuido casi un 10% hasta el momento en el año.

A principios de esta semana, los legisladores de Nueva York presentaron un proyecto de ley para ampliar la gama de delitos que pueden ser procesados como crímenes de odio y para cerrar vacíos en las leyes existentes. Esta legislación es una respuesta a lo que el senador estatal Brad Hoylman-Sigal denominó “un aumento sin precedentes en crímenes motivados por prejuicios contra judíos, musulmanes, asiáticoamericanos y personas L.G.B.T.Q.”