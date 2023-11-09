Así es como se ve la guerra en Gaza en Instagram.

While she was on assignment, Israel ordered the evacuation of residents from northern Gaza and her family joined hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing south. Ms. Khoudary, 28, stayed to document the war, but couldn’t return home after her neighborhood was bombed.

Ms. Khoudary has lived through four of the five wars between Israel and Hamas in the past 16 years. This time, she became homeless — without an adequate supply of clothing.

Reporting on mounting casualties consumed her, but after a week of stepping over smoky rubble and bloodied floors, she couldn’t ignore the smell of her socks. She was relieved when another journalist gave her new ones.

“I felt as if he gave me an iPhone, a MacBook — something I would wish for Christmas,” she said.

A freelance reporter for Anadolu Agency, a Turkish news service, Ms. Khoudary has simultaneously been targeted by Hamas and scrutinized for posts critical of Israel in the past.

She reports in fluent English and is often one of a few female reporters at the scene of attacks, documenting endless scenes of destruction.

“There’s no front or back line in Gaza,” she said. “It is all the front line.”

“We have all grown numb and we’ve all grown ‘alligator skin’ — it’s an airstrike? Oh, OK, an airstrike,” she said. “We no longer have reactions.”

Ms. Khoudary describes what once stood where rubble is now: a salon, a children’s play area, a wedding hall. She shares videos of her wartime life: empty shelves, funerals, families seeking shelter.

Ms. Khoudary and her team live off dates to avoid contaminated food and sleep in an office where she collapses on her backpack. Since Israel imposed a “complete siege,” water has become scarce.

“I am officially dehydrated,” she wrote on the social media platform X on Nov. 4.

Ms. Khoudary remains separated from her family — her husband, mother, three brothers and 5-year-old nephew. But she is determined to keep followers informed.

“People want to listen. People want to read,” she said. “Now, I feel a great responsibility.”

Ms. Khoudary has been in the spotlight before.

In 2019, Hamas detained her and accused her of spying for speaking to protesters arrested during demonstrations against the rising cost of living.

The next year, she appeared in The New York Times for a Facebook post rebuking Palestinian activists for befriending Israelis over Zoom, and tagging Hamas officials. Critics accused her of endangering the activists’ lives. She removed the post, denied support for Hamas and reminded critics that she had been jailed by them.

But she doubled down on her political stance: normalizing with the enemy was a “sin,” she said on Facebook.

Now, Ms. Khoudary has become prominent for documenting the uncertainties she and others face in a brutal war.

On Nov. 3, as she was standing outside a hospital, an explosion rocked the densely populated area. Videos showed at least a half-dozen bodies lying in pools of blood, and screaming children. Israel’s military said it targeted an ambulance “being used by a Hamas terrorist cell,” a claim that couldn’t be verified independently.

“Physically, I’m perfect. But psychologically, I am not,” she said by telephone, her voice cracking.

Ms. Khoudary and Mr. Azaiza have lost many friends in this war, including the photojournalist Roshdi Sarraj, who was killed at home on Oct. 22.

Their colleagues’ families have not been spared, either. Al Jazeera Arabic’s bureau chief in Gaza, Wael al-Dahdouh, lost his wife, son, daughter and grandson in an attack. After a strike on their home, Mohammed Alaloul, a cameraman for Anadolu, wept over the bodies of his four children, four siblings and three nephews.

Ms. Khoudary can’t fathom how she and colleagues will process the personal scale of this war once they put their phones and cameras down.

“We are speechless and numb,” she said. “We think that our souls are turned off.”

NOOR HARAZEEN

@noor.harazeen

Cuando Hind Khoudary salió de casa a principios de la guerra para informar sobre los heridos y muertos que llegaban a un hospital de la ciudad de Gaza, no se dio cuenta de que sería la última vez.

Mientras estaba en asinación, Israel ordenó la evacuación de los residentes del norte de Gaza y su familia se unió a cientos de miles de palestinos que huían hacia el sur. La Sra. Khoudary, de 28 años, se quedó para documentar la guerra, pero no pudo regresar a casa después de que su vecindario fuera bombardeado.

La Sra. Khoudary ha vivido cuatro de las cinco guerras entre Israel y Hamas en los últimos 16 años. Esta vez, se quedó sin hogar, sin un adecuado suministro de ropa.

La cobertura de las crecientes bajas la consumió, pero después de una semana de pisar escombros humeantes y suelos ensangrentados, no pudo ignorar el hedor de sus calcetines. Se sintió aliviada cuando otra periodista le dio unos nuevos.

“Sentí como si me hubiera dado un iPhone, un MacBook, algo que desearía en Navidad”, dijo.

Como reportera independiente de la Agencia Anadolu, un servicio de noticias turco, la Sra. Khoudary ha sido acosada por Hamas y cuestionada por publicaciones críticas sobre Israel en el pasado.

Informa en inglés fluido y a menudo es una de las pocas reporteras presentes en la escena de los ataques, documentando interminables escenas de destrucción.

“No hay frente ni retaguardia en Gaza”, dijo. “Es todo el frente”.

“Todos hemos crecido adormecidos y todos hemos crecido con ‘piel de cocodrilo’ — un ataque aéreo? Ah, OK, un ataque aéreo”, dijo. “Ya no tenemos reacciones”.

La Sra. Khoudary describe lo que antes estaba en el lugar donde ahora hay escombros: un salón, un área de juegos para niños, un salón de bodas. Comparte vídeos de su vida en tiempos de guerra: estantes vacíos, funerales, familias buscando refugio.

La Sra. Khoudary y su equipo se alimentan de dátiles para evitar alimentos contaminados y duermen en una oficina donde se derrumba sobre su mochila. Desde que Israel impuso un “asedio completo”, el agua escasea.

“Estoy oficialmente deshidratada”, escribió en la plataforma de redes sociales X el 4 de noviembre.

La Sra. Khoudary sigue separada de su familia, de su esposo, madre, tres hermanos y sobrino de 5 años. Pero está decidida a mantener informados a sus seguidores.

“La gente quiere escuchar. La gente quiere leer”, dijo. “Ahora siento una gran responsabilidad.”

La Sra. Khoudary ha estado en el foco de atención antes.

En 2019, Hamas la detuvo y la acusó de espiar por hablar con manifestantes arrestados durante manifestaciones contra el aumento del costo de vida.

Al año siguiente, apareció en The New York Times por una publicación en Facebook que reprendía a activistas palestinos por hacerse amigos de israelíes a través de Zoom y etiquetar a funcionarios de Hamas. Críticos la acusaron de poner en peligro la vida de los activistas. Eliminó la publicación, negó su apoyo a Hamas y recordó a los críticos que ella había sido encarcelada por ellos.

Pero se mantuvo firme en su postura política: normalizar con el enemigo era un “pecado”, dijo en Facebook.

Ahora, la Sra. Khoudary se ha convertido en una figura destacada por documentar las incertidumbres que ella y otros enfrentan en una guerra brutal.

El 3 de noviembre, mientras estaba parada afuera de un hospital, una explosión sacudió la zona densamente poblada. Los vídeos mostraron al menos una media docena de cuerpos tendidos en charcos de sangre y niños gritando. El ejército de Israel dijo que apuntó a una ambulancia “utilizada por una célula terrorista de Hamas”, una afirmación que no pudo ser verificada de forma independiente.

“Físicamente, estoy perfecta. Pero psicológicamente, no lo estoy”, dijo por teléfono, con la voz entrecortada.

La Sra. Khoudary y el Sr. Azaiza han perdido a muchos amigos en esta guerra, incluido el fotoperiodista Roshdi Sarraj, quien murió en casa el 22 de octubre.

Las familias de sus colegas tampoco han sido perdonadas. El jefe de la oficina en Gaza de Al Jazeera en árabe, Wael al-Dahdouh, perdió a su esposa, hijo, hija y nieto en un ataque. Tras un ataque a su hogar, Mohammed Alaloul, un camarógrafo de Anadolu, lloraba sobre los cuerpos de sus cuatro hijos, cuatro hermanos y tres sobrinos.

La Sra. Khoudary no puede imaginar cómo ella y sus colegas procesarán la escala personal de esta guerra una vez que dejen sus teléfonos y cámaras.

“Estamos sin habla y adormecidos”, dijo. “Pensamos que nuestras almas se han apagado”.

NOOR HARAZEEN

@noor.harazeen