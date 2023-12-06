Apple confirma que los gobiernos utilizan notificaciones push para espiar a los usuarios.

Unidentified governments are surveilling smartphone users by tracking push notifications that move through Google’s and Apple’s servers, a US senator warned on Wednesday (via Reuters).

In a letter to the Department of Justice, Senator Ron Wyden said foreign officials were demanding the data from the tech giants to track smartphones. The traffic flowing from apps that send push notifications put the companies “in a unique position to facilitate government surveillance of how users are using particular apps,” Wyden said. He asked the Department of Justice to “repeal or modify any policies” that hindered public discussions of push notification spying.

In a statement given to Reuters, Apple said that Wyden’s letter gave them the opening they needed to share more details with the public about how governments monitored push notifications.

“In this case, the federal government prohibited us from sharing any information,” the company said in a statement. “Now that this method has become public we are updating our transparency reporting to detail these kinds of requests.”

According to the report, Wyden’s letter said a “tip” was the source of the information about the surveillance. A source familiar with the matter confirmed that both foreign and U.S. government agencies have been asking Apple and Google for metadata related to push notifications. The data is said to have been used to attempt to tie anonymous users of messaging apps to specific Apple or Google accounts.

Reuters’ source would not identify which governments were making the data requests but described them as “democracies allied to the United States.” They did not know how long the requests had been going on for.

Apple advises developers not to include sensitive data in notifications and to encrypt any data before adding it to a notification payload. However, this requires action on the developers’ part. Likewise, metadata (like which apps are sending notifications and how often) is not encrypted, potentially giving anyone with access to the information insight into users’ app usage.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Popular Stories

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal …

Anker’s Cyber Week Sale Enters Final Days With Up to 60% Off Sitewide

Anker’s Black Friday/Cyber Week event is entering its final days this weekend, and it’s still offering up to 60 percent off sitewide. There are also a few “mystery boxes” that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you’re willing to risk not knowing what you’re buying ahead of time. All of these sales will end on December 3. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you…

Green Bubbles on iPhone to Gain These 7 New Features Next Year

Earlier this month, Apple announced that it will finally support RCS in the Messages app on the iPhone starting later next year. This change will result in several improvements to the messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices. RCS will become the new default standard for messaging between iPhones and Android devices, but these conversations will still have green bubbles like…

Top Stories: iOS 17.1.2 Released, NameDrop Misinformation, and More

Apple employees are back to work following a Thanksgiving break, and that means this week saw a number of new operating system updates for both public release and beta testing. This week also saw some misinformation about Apple’s new NameDrop feature making the rounds, while Apple and Goldman Sachs appear to be on the verge of a break-up in their Apple Card and savings account partnership,…

Instagram and Facebook Messenger Chats to Disconnect This Month

Meta has revealed plans to end Instagram users’ ability to chat with Facebook accounts later this month, rolling back a feature that it introduced over three years ago. In September 2020, Meta (then Facebook) announced it was merging its Facebook Messenger service with Instagram direct messaging, allowing Instagram users to chat with Facebook users and vice versa using the same platform….

Apple’s Work on 6G Connectivity Already Expanding

Apple’s work on implementing 6G cellular connectivity on its devices appears to be ramping up, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is increasingly turning its attention to 6G, even amid its widely reported difficulties developing a custom 5G cellular modem. In 2021, the first highly specific Apple job…