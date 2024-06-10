Apelación de Urmston tras daño a autobús del centro de la ciudad

They shared a foto of the man in a post on social media on Monday (June 10).

According to the post in social media, the criminal damage to a bus was on a 255 service from the city centr to Urmston, Trafford, on June 1. The 255 service runs all the way from the city centr to Partington, Trafford.

Police want to speak with this man in connection with the incident.

Anyone with informations can contact police on 101 or the LiveChat at gmp.police.uk.

They can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This article was written by Jack Tooth. To contact him, email [email protected] or follow @JTRTooth on Twitter.